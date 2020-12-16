Mortal vs Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz) to face off against each other in COD Mobile

Mortal and Ujjwal, aka Techno Gamerz, will be facing off against each other in COD Mobile on 17th December 2020.

In the past few years, streaming and content creation around the game have picked up the pace and has emerged as a viable career option for the players.

Mortal is a professional PUBG Mobile athlete and is the owner of Team SouL, while Techno Gamerz is one of the most prominent YouTubers in the country.

Recently, in a social media post, they announced that they would be competing against each other in a COD Mobile match.

COD Mobile: Mortal vs Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz)

The social media post by Mortal read:

“Something is coming up with @ujjwalgamer on 17th December 2020 at 8 PM. All the best @ujjwalgamer

"Also, I am giving away 15000 CODM CP points to 10 lucky winners. To enter, simply comment down whose side you are on and why do you think they'll win."

Hence, the users will be able to catch Mortal and Techno Gamerz in action on 17th December at 8 PM IST, i.e., tomorrow.

Apart from this, ten lucky winners will obtain in-game currency – CP for free. To take part, the players have to simply comment on the Instagram post about who they are supporting along with the reason.

However, the details about the game modes or the format of this face off haven’t been revealed yet. The fans are quite excited about this unique face off, and it will be interesting to see how it turns out.

The match will likely be streamed on their YouTube channels. The players can follow the official Instagram handles of Mortal and Techno Gamerz for further details about this face off.

