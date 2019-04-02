Most Anticipated PC/PS4/XBO Games Releasing In April 2019

Days Gone

The Videogame Industry has evolved into a huge entertainment industry in the past years. It's still evolving at a very fast pace and so do the players. Videogames have changed the lives of many people. We get new games every day though only a few of them are capable of leaving a mark on us.

These past years have been great for gamers, we got to see the new revolutionary battle royale genre taking over the gaming industry. Though games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War 4, Celeste and others have proved that the gaming industry is not only comprised of a single genre. So far 2019 has been a remarkable year for us gamers. Videogames like Resident Evil 2 Remastered, Sekiro Shadow Die Twice, Devil May Cry 5 and few others are already critically acclaimed by the gaming community.

Meanwhile, there are several new anticipated titles which are going to be releasing this month of April 2019. Whether its the post-apocalyptic game like Days Gone or the classics like Shovel Knight. Gamers have been waiting for these games for a long time. Since the release date nears, We have made a list of some of the most anticipated games which are going to be released in April 2019.

World War Z

World War Z is an upcoming co-op shooter game developed by the American game studio Saber Interactive. The game is slated to release on April 16, 2019. It is an adaptation of the Zombie Apocalypse movie World War Z.

The movie which showed us how terrifying the zombies can be, forming hordes, moving fast, relentlessly chasing the targets. World War Z can be considered as the new generation of Left For Dead. The game looks great, killing hordes of Z's with friends is a lot more fun than doing solo. For players who enjoy games like Killing Floor, Left For Dead and such type of games. World War Z sure creates anticipation among the players.

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat is a long-running fighting game developed by NetherRealm Studios. Mortal Kombat is slated to release on April 23, 2019. As the name suggests Mortal Kombat 11 is the 11th game in the series.

Though there have been several other versions of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 11 is going to be a masterpiece among its own series. As this time the story is richer, plus intense battle is going to take place between characters from past and present. Mortal Kombat 11 will be bringing some of the best old characters with the addition of new villains. The antagonist Kronika can manipulate time which leads the game to explore the stories and encounters of past and present.

