Most picked characters in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Apocalyptic Shadow

Trailblazers have been tackling Apocalyptic Shadow, an end-game activity that was recently refreshed in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. Since the update welcomes a couple of new characters into the game, players have been eager to test these units out in a high-tier activity. A couple of days after the activity was reset, X user @StarRailVerse1 posted a list that showcases the character appearance rate in Apocalyptic Shadow.

This article lists and discusses the top 10 most used characters in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Apocalyptic Shadow.

10 most used characters in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Apocalyptic Shadow

Expand Tweet

Trending

Unlike the version 2.7 MoC list, this one contains a couple of 4-star characters with a good usage rate. Besides that, 5-star units are dominating this most-used character list.

The top 10 most picked characters in the list are:

Ruan Mei: 72.90% The Herta: 60.63% Aventurine: 53.50% Robin: 49.35% Firefly: 43.35% Fugue: 43.03% Lingsha: 40.25% Gallagher: 36.95% Sunday: 34.66% Herta: 33.61%

Ruan Mei (Image via HoYoverse)

Among all the characters mentioned above, Ruan Mei being on top of the list is no surprise. While she performs the best when placed in a Break Effect team, her buffs are universal and can be paired with any DPS unit. Therefore, her pick-rate being 72.90% is quite normal.

The Herta secures second place as she is one of the newest characters. Since the first boss of Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Apocalyptic Shadow is weak to Ice element, it's a no-brainer that players will use the newly released Genius Society member to clear the activity.

Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides these characters, several units specializing in the Follow-Up Attack playstyle can be seen on this list. Robin, Aventurine, and even Herta (4-star) have been used quite a lot to complete this newly refreshed activity. However, both Aventurine and Robin were used more than Herta even though the latter is a free-to-play character.

Apart from FUA units, BE characters like Firefly, Fugue, Lingsha, and Gallagher were also used to complete Apocalyptic Shadow. However, their pick rate is substantially lower than the follow-up attack units as the node/stage buffs are mostly catered toward the latter playstyle.

For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.