Most picked teams in Genshin Impact 5.4 (Phase 2) Spiral Abyss

With the second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss finally here, a new set of enemies has been added in various chambers. Defeating some of these bosses and thus getting a full 36-star clear requires very specific team compositions.

To help provide information regarding the most used teams for this phase of the Spiral Abyss, X user @hxg_diluc has published a survey that lists the top 10 most popular teams that have been picked by the playerbase for the Genshin Impact 5.4 (Phase 2) Spiral Abyss.

Read on to find out the most used teams that have been picked by players for clearing the second phase of version 5.4's Spiral Abyss.

Most popular teams used for clearing Genshin Impact 5.4 (Phase 2) Spiral Abyss

As mentioned previously, this survey has been conducted by X user @hxg_diluc, who is known for routinely publishing monthly Spiral Abyss surveys after gathering data from users. For the Genshin Impact 5.4 (Phase 2) Spiral Abyss survey, data from a total of 115692 users have been collected.

According to this survey, the following are the top 10 teams used for clearing the current Spiral Abyss rotation:

Mavuika + Xilonen + Citlali + Bennett - 46.9% Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu + Furina - 41% Neuvillette + Kazuha + Xilonen + Furina - 24.2% Neuvillette + Kazuha + Furina + Charlotte - 19.1% Neuvillette + Kazuha + Zhongli + Furina - 10.7% Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu - 10% Xiao + Xianyun + Furina + Faruzan - 9.2% Neuvillette + Kazuha + Citlali + Furina - 8.1% Wriothesley (solo) - 7.4% Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe - 6.9%

Mavuika's premium team is the most-picked comp for this Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

As can be seen from this list, the top team used to clear the second phase of Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss comprises Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett. This is Mavuika's premium team and lets her deal incredible amounts of damage.

Even though the Ley Line Disorders for Floors 11 and 12 of this Spiral Abyss rotation don't provide any buffs for Pyro characters, Mavuika's personal damage (buffed by supports) is good enough to defeat even the tankiest of enemies.

Following close behind that is Neuvillette's team, with Kazuha, Furina, and Baizhu as supports. This team has a usage rate of 41%, which, makes sense, considering the Hydro DMG buff in Floor 12. While this is not Neuvillette's current premium team (Xilonen replaces Baizhu in his best team), it is still a very viable option for players who don't have Xilonen.

The other teams in this list are also mostly Neuvillette teams, except for a Xiao team (along with his best supports). A solo Wriothesley comp in ninth place is also quite surprising, especially as it has a higher usage rate than Ayaka's premium team, which stands in 10th place.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

