The Genshin Impact community has recently provided some survey data showing the most used characters in 4.6 Spiral Abyss (Phase I). YShelper has compiled this information with a sample size of around 140,676. You can use this data to know who the most popular and effective characters in the game are based on how many are using them to clear Floor 12 with 9 stars.

Players who have yet to complete the Spiral Abyss can use this information to create the best teams and strategies. This article will list the 15 most used characters in Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact's 4.6 update.

Note: This data may change in the coming days, as there is still time until the next abyss reset.

Most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 based on usage rates

Genshin Impact's popular source @hxg_diluc has shared statistics about the recent 4.6 Spiral Abyss. Here is a list of the 15 most used characters in it:

Furina - 85.4% Kazuha - 81.8% Neuvillette - 79.4% Bennett - 77.4% Zhongli - 70.2% Arlecchino - 70% Yelan - 60.6% Baizhu - 59.9% Nahida - 59.7% Xingqiu - 55.5% Xiangling - 53.3% Kuki Shinobu - 38.6% Raiden Shogun - 34.8% Alhaitham - 31.5% Hu Tao - 29.9%

The usage rate of all the characters is based on YShelper's sample size of 140676 Genshin Impact players.

Based on these stats, Furina is the most used character with an 85.4% usage rate. This is not surprising given that she is a powerful off-field Hydro DPS and extremely useful in the first half of Floor 12. She can also use her Ousia attack to deplete the Cryo shield in the Icewinde Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius.

Kazuha and Neuvillette have secured the next spots with 81.8% and 79.4% usage rates. They are often paired with Furina.

Zhongli has fallen to the fifth spot with a 70.2% usage rate. Despite her recent debut, Arlecchino has successfully made it into the top 15 with her unique kit and teams in Genshin Impact. She has secured the sixth spot with a whopping 70% usage rate.

These 4-stars are amazing in Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Only four 4-star units are among the top 15 most-used characters for Spiral Abyss. This includes Xingqiu and Xiangling, who are still used often. They have 55.5% and 55.3% usage rates. Meanwhile, Bennett is placed fourth with a 77.4% usage rate and is the only 4-star who has made it into the top five.

All three units are core members of the Nationals teams, one of the most used teams in the 4.6 Spiral Abyss. On the other hand, Kuki Shinobu has also made the list with her exceptional healing and hyperbloom triggers. She has secured the 12th spot with a 38.6% usage rate.

