Mothman in Soul Hackers 2: How to fuse, weaknesses, base stats, and more

The Wilder known as Mothman is a popular Soul Hackers 2 demon. He brings something incredibly useful to the Sabbath system in the game.

While the latest Atlus JRPG does not allow players to recruit demons in battle, it’s possible for Mothman to join the party.

Mothman is not the most powerful demon to recruit to the party. However, he has a powerful set of skills and a passive that players will find incredibly useful the more they explore the game world.

How to acquire Mothman in Soul Hackers 2

Mothman will first appear in Soul Hackers 2 at Ozaki Hope Towers. Though he is not the party’s target, he continually shows up and harasses the group.

Ringo and her team will encounter Mothman several times across both Ozaki Hope Towers, and he always comes with other demons. Instead of engaging in battle, he will drain half of the party's MP and flee.

Mothman also has a ton of summoning possibilities. In my playthrough, there are 53 possible combinations to create a Mothman in Soul Hackers 2.

There are so many ways to create a Mothman (Image via Atlus)

A relatively easy pairing is the Jaki Ippon-Datara (Level 29) and the Avian Feng Huang (Level 31). There is also a Genma Kurama Tengu (Level 21) and Beast Inugami (Level 21) coupling.

Once a Femme Lamia (Level 30) is found and recruited, the inexpensive and easy Jaki Gremlin (Level 8) is always an option.

It’s worth noting that several Divine choices will be available later in the game, such as Divine Principality or Power combined with Avatar Makami.

What are Mothman’s base stats and resistances in Soul Hackers 2?

The baseline stats for Mothman (Image via Atlus)

The Mothman is found at level 33, and he has pretty mediocre stats overall. He does, however, have very nice baseline agility. Since this demon has tons of options for fusion, there are many options for adding skills to his kit.

Mothman is not immune to any skills but does unlock Fire Resist through leveling up. He also resists Electricity skills and is weak against Gunfire/Force skills.

Base stats

STR: 12

12 INT: 11

11 VIT: 9

9 AGI: 17

17 LUK: 10

Unlike previous MegaTen games, the demons in Soul Hackers 2 don’t have a huge list of skills to unlock.

The Mothman has several very useful skills (Image via Atlus)

Base skills

Spirit Drain (2mp): Drains MP from 1 enemy. Almighty Affinity.

Drains MP from 1 enemy. Almighty Affinity. Poison Breath (11mp): Weak Ruin damage to all enemies. Medium chance of inflicting Poison.

Weak Ruin damage to all enemies. Medium chance of inflicting Poison. Shock (7mp): 2-4 weak bursts of Electricity damage to multiple enemies.

2-4 weak bursts of Electricity damage to multiple enemies. Sabbath Drain: May activate during a Sabbath. Inflicts extra damage to all enemies, absorbing some as MP.

May activate during a Sabbath. Inflicts extra damage to all enemies, absorbing some as MP. Resist Fire: Changes your affinities to Resist Fire attacks.

Sabbath Drain is one of Mothman's best skills. As long as the demon is equipped to a character, he has a chance to trigger it during a Sabbath, thereby dealing extra damage. The damage is then converted into MP for the whole party. This is incredibly useful at any phase of the game.

While Mothman shows up in a very annoying encounter throughout the Ozaki Hope Towers area, he’s going to be very useful as an ally. He is one demon that is worth having (for Sabbath Drain, if nothing else).

Soul Hackers 2 will launch on August 26, 2022.

