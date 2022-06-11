Soul Hackers 2: Different editions and DLC for upcoming Atlus JRPG detailed

Fan hype is at an all-time high as Japanese developer Atlus' upcoming JRPG nears release. Soul Hackers 2 was officially announced in February 2022, and it is the first Megami Tensei game to get a multiplatform release on PC and consoles.

Acting as a sequel to the SEGA Saturn original, it tells a brand new tale with new Devi Summoners trying to take down the Phantom Society. We've now received further details on the different editions and future DLC. Read on to find out.

Soul Hackers 2 is available in multiple editions for buyers

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West Humanity’s fate is in her hands.



Soul Hackers 2 is now available for physical and digital pre-order! Humanity’s fate is in her hands. Soul Hackers 2 is now available for physical and digital pre-order! https://t.co/3aNu104KFH

The much anticipated turn-based JRPG is available in two versions outside of the base game:

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital Premium Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, Booster Item Pack, and Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers. The Digital Premium Edition includes everything in the Digital Deluxe and more, amounting to:

Base game

Booster Item Pack

Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers

Bonus Demon Pack

Costume & BGM Pack

The Booster Item Pack allows items to drop from battles to help players earn in-game currency, boost stats, and grant EXP. As the term suggests, it should ease the grind of progression.

There are no hints on what The Lost Numbers is yet besides the fact that it is an extra DLC story mission with a new dungeon.

The Bonus Demon Pack allows access to powerful demons like Mara and Masakado. Atlus teased that another "popular" demon from the original Soul Hackers will also be returning in this sequel.

The Costume & BGM Pack adds six themed outfits for the party, battle BGM, and accessories, including many from other ATLUS series.

All DLCs are also available in one bundle for base game owners to purchase separately if they wish. Furthermore, there will be even more content announced in the future.

What is Soul Hackers 2 about, and when does it release?

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!



Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! https://t.co/21574tpTTu

It is a sci-fi RPG set in the Devil Summoner sub-series of the vast Megami Tensei universe. For those unaware, the series is known for challenging turn-based battles against supernatural beings throughout various mythologies.

This time, users control Ringo, an AI who must prevent a cataclysmic event that will doom humanity. They are also thrust into the war between the Yatagarasu and the villainous Phantom Society, with the latter returning from the first Soul Hackers.

Gameplay-wise, it is a stark departure from the first-person dungeon crawls of the original title. Instead, it seems to take a page from the book of the ever-popular Persona 5. The acclaimed PS3 and PS4 JRPG is one of the most popular Megami Tensei games so far, after all.

Soul Hackers 2 is set for release on August 26, 2022. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far