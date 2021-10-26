MOUZ vs Sharks in CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021: Prediction, head to head, livestream details, and more

With the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 underway with the first-day matches of its Challengers Stage, CS: GO is having a premium tournament after a long time. MOUZ vs Sharks Esports is a crucial best-of-one game on the first day.

The match is part of the Swiss round of the Challengers Stage. The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 features a prize pool of $2,000,000, which is the all-time highest among CS: GO Majors.

The event will play out from October 26 to November 7.

Everything CS: GO fans need to know ahead of MOUZ vs Sharks in PGL Stockholm Major

Here's what fans will want to know about the European powerhouse MOUZ and the Brazilian side Sharks before they battle it out in this CS: GO event.

Predictions for MOUZ vs Sharks in PGL Stockholm Major

MOUZ is a much better CS: GO squad than Sharks, with accomplishments to back it up. They rank #16 on the HLTV world rankings, while Sharks stands at #58.

Suffice to say, MOUZ is the natural favorite to win this best-of-one matchup.

Head to head results for MOUZ vs Sharks

With international CS: GO events in limbo for the first two years due to the global pandemic, there have been no encounters between the two squads. The PGL Stockholm Major is the first time they will face each other.

Recent results for MOUZ and Sharks

Out of the last ten CS: GO series, MOUZ has a win-loss tally of 5-5. On the other hand, Sharks has won six out of their previous ten CS: GO series.

CS: GO rosters for MOUZ and Sharks at the PGL Stockholm Major

MOUZ

Robin "ropz" Kool

David "frozen" Čerňanský

Aurimas "Bymas" Pipiras

Frederik "acoR" Gyldstrand

Christopher "dexter" Nong

Chris Nong @dextersjourney Good morning kids. It's major day 🥸 Good morning kids. It's major day 🥸

Sharks

Jhonatan "jnt" Silva

Filipe "pancc" Martins

Lucas "Lucaozy" Neves

Antonio "realziN" Oliveira

Romeu "zevy" Rocco

When and where to watch MOUZ vs Sharks

CS: GO fans can tune into PGL's official Twitch or YouTube stream to catch the live action between MOUZ and Sharks from 5.15 pm IST/11.45 am GMT on October 26.

