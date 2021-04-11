Mr. Waggor vs Dreki in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Pets in Free Fire not only serve as mates for players on the virtual battlefield, but they also have unique abilities that can assist their owners in defeating their enemies in a match.

Dreki, a new pet introduced by Garena, is now available in Free Fire. Dreki is now accessible in the Dreki Top Up event, which requires players to top up 300 diamonds to get it.

This article compares Dreki to Mr. Waggor, a popular pet in Free Fire, to determine which one is better to use in the game.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Hayato in the Clash Squad mode

Assessing the abilities of Mr. Waggor and Dreki in Free Fire

Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire

Dreki possesses a unique talent known as Dragon Glare. This ability can detect opponents using medkits within a 10m radius at its most basic level. It lasts only three seconds.

Advertisement

Dragon Glare, at pet level 7 and ability level 3, can detect opponents using medkits within a 30m radius. The ability's effects last for five seconds.

Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor's abilities are referred to as "Smooth Gloo." If players do not have a gloo wall grenade, Mr. Waggor will deliver one every 120 seconds.

As Mr. Waggor's level rises, so does his power. Mr. Wager, at pet level 7, can produce one Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds if players have less than two gloo wall grenades (ability level 3).

Conclusion: Who is better?

Mr. Waggor has a very suitable skill set for the players. It offers gloo wall grenades to players when they need them. Gloo walls are very efficient as an instant defensive mechanism and are viable for both aggressive and passive players.

Advertisement

Dreki's ability to scan enemies nearby who are applying medkits. This is also a beneficial ability to help aggressive players locate enemy positions even behind walls.

Choosing either of these pets depends on a player's individual playing style and preference.

However, while addressing both aggressive and passive players' overall benefit, Mr. Waggor's ability seems to be more beneficial and practical to use on the ground.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?