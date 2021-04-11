5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Hayato in the Clash Squad mode

Garena Free Fire features various modes in the game, and one of the most popular ones is the Clash Squad mode. Free Fire also hosts many characters and pets, and one of the most admired characters for the Clash Squad mode is Hayato.

Hayato has an exceptional skill called Bushido, which helps players increase the enemies' armor penetration when the players do damage. With this ability, Hayato is ideal for the short and intense Clash Squad mode.

However, pets also play a major role in assisting the characters in the game, and choosing the right pet for Hayato will help players improve their gameplay.

This article lists some of the best pets paired with Hayato while playing Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

What are the best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for the Clash Squad mode?

#1 Detective Panda

Aggressive players majorly pick Hayato. Hence, Panda's skill will complement Hayato's skill most effectively. This pet's ability is called Panda's Blessings, and when players kill an enemy, they earn 4 HP. As a result, for each kill, Panda immediately restores Hayato's HP.

Users can earn 10 HP for every kill when Detective Panda is completely maxed out (pet level 3). Hayato will recover HP instantly with each kill he makes in this manner.

#2 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Smooth Gloo is Mr. Waggor's ability, and when players don't have any gloo wall grenades, it can produce one every 2 minutes in its primary stage.

Mr. Waggor can summon one gloo wall grenade if the players have less than two at skill level 3. It will benefit Hayato by offering him enough gloo walls during emergencies when Hayato needs shelter.

#3 Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring possesses a unique skill known as Stitch and Patch. Every three seconds, it adds one helmet and armor durability. It protects level 1 armor and helmets from damage and increases armor longevity.

The pet's capacity raises one helmet and shield endurance per second as it maximizes. It also helps to keep armor level 3 safe from damage.

#4 Robo

Wall Enforcement is a unique skill that Robo possesses. It adds 60 HP to the deployed Gloo Wall and strengthens it with a shield. As a result, it aids Hayato's HP recovery and safeguards the gloo wall that the character uses to protect himself.

#5 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

At level 1, Spirit Fox's strength, Well Fed, can restore an additional 4 HP when players use a health pack.

When Spirit Fox hits a pet to level 7, it can use a health kit to recover an additional 10 HP. This adds to Hayato's HP whenever he needs to go aggressive with his skill.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

