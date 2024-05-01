MTG Modern Horizons 3 release dates: Pre-release, digital, and tabletop

MTG Modern Horizons 3 is on the way, and with it comes a few release dates. Players have to keep in mind their platform of choice (tabletop/digital), and if they want to participate in the pre-release events coming to their local shops. An incredibly powerful set with a wide assortment of cards that are callbacks to previous releases, there’s a lot to love about this upcoming non-Standard expansion.

Several leaks have already been disclosed over the past week, which prompted Wizards of the Coast to send out their own major reveals. The spoiler season for this set is slated to begin on May 21, 2024, but what’s the release date of MTG Modern Horizons 3, and what can players expect? Let’s dive into that topic.

What is the release date for MTG Modern Horizons 3?

Fancy a new, powerful version of Emrakul? (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The official digital release date for MTG Modern Horizons 3 is June 11, 2024. This is for Magic: The Gathering Arena, mind. The previews will begin on May 21, and the full card image gallery will be revealed on May 31. At that point, players will have the full collection at their fingertips and can start debating what is truly the most powerful.

In addition, there is also the tabletop pre-release date for MTG Modern Horizons 3, which is between June 7 through June 13, 2024. After this are the Friday Night Magic events that will take place - formerly known as Launch Parties. Those events will be between June 14 through June 16, 2024.

For players looking for high-level play, the Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 event will take place at MagicCon: Amsterdam, between June 28 through June 30, 2024. The best players will come together to battle and see which of these cards and deck concepts are the most powerful.

What is MTG Modern Horizons 3?

After the release date of MTG Modern Horizons 3, look forward to powerful cards like this one (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

MTG Modern Horizons 3 is an upcoming Magic: The Gathering set, with a focus on Modern, Commander, and Limited play. This is not a set that will be legal in the Standard. While it is going to be available in Magic: The Gathering Arena, it will only be for Timeless/Historic formats.

It’s a unique set of expansions that creates cards that are Eternal/Modern legal, without the cards ever appearing in Standard. However, it does court a bit of controversy - not every card in this set is Modern legal. The Commander cards are specifically for the Commander format.

This particular version of MTG Modern Horizons has a focus on the Eldrazi and features a wealth of cards that have been overtaken by the power of those ancient, elder forces. This set brings several game mechanics back such as double-sided planeswalkers, transforming lands, and Allied color fetch lands.

There will also be a set of five Flares - one for each color. These spells can be cast for free if the player sacrifices a non-token creature of that color.

Magic: The Gathering’s Modern Horizons 3 launches in June 2024, and Wizards of the Coast has already revealed several upcoming cards for the set.