MTG Modern Horizons 3 reveals Fanatic of Rhonas as an overpowered mana ramp creature

MTG Modern Horizons 3 has some truly amazing creatures, and Fanatic of Rhonas recently joined them. One of the many cards revealed for the upcoming set, this 2-drop green Rare can be tapped for 1 or 4 green mana, depending on the situation. Not to mention, it’s a condition that, as a green card, won’t be an issue to satisfy in incredibly short order.

Some say it’s a pretty clear example of power creep, but Modern Horizons 3 is generally a powerful MTG set, and Fanatic of Rhonas does feel like it belongs here. Out of all the Magic spoilers revealed so far, this is one of my favorites, even if I feel it’s completely overtuned.

Fanatic of Rhonas is a ridiculous mana ramp creature in MTG Modern Horizons 3

MTG Modern Horizons 3 is no stranger to powerful cards, and now we have Fanatic of Rhonas to discuss. While also a powerful green card like Primal Prayers, they are strong for very different reasons. They both allow you to ramp up in some devastating ways, but this new card takes a different kind of setup.

Creatures that tap for mana aren’t uncommon in MTG, that’s for sure, but Modern Horizons 3 has taken the old Whisperer of the Wilds to the next level with Fanatic of Rhonas. This Snake Druid is everything the Human Shaman wishes it could be. Here is the stat breakdown:

Fanatic of Rhonas

Mana Value: 1G

1G Card Type: Snake Druid

Snake Druid Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 1 power, 4 toughness

1 power, 4 toughness Keyword: Eternalize: 2GG (Pay 2GG, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that’s a copy of it, except it’s a 4/4 black Zombie Snake Druid with no mana cost. Eternalize only as a Sorcery.)

Eternalize: 2GG (Pay 2GG, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that’s a copy of it, except it’s a 4/4 black Zombie Snake Druid with no mana cost. Eternalize only as a Sorcery.) First Ability: Tap: Add G.

Tap: Add G. Second Ability: Ferocious - Add GGGG. Activate only if you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

The Whisperer of the Wilds was a 0/2 that could tap for 1 green, or 2 green if you controlled a creature with power 4 or greater. As you can see, MTG Modern Horizon 3’s Fanatic of Rhonas is better in every way. Although the new creature is a Rare and could wind up fetching a high price, it’s worth having.

If the other abilities weren’t enough, it can also Eternalize, if it winds up in the graveyard. Since it comes back as a 4/4 creature, it triggers its own ability, so you don’t have to worry about other, larger creatures being picked off. Having a creature that can tap for 4 mana is a pretty impressive thing, especially at 2 mana.

Fanatic of Rhonas is one of the best ramp creatures I’ve seen in years. I don’t know if this will see use in Modern at all, but I think there’s some potential. However, this will almost definitely replace Whisperer of the Wilds as a ramp card in Commander, or at least be run alongside it, so you have yet another ramp creature.

So far, Fanatic of Rhonas isn’t listed among any of the MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander precons, but I’d definitely slot it into one of them, such as Graveyard Overdrive.

MTG Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14, 2024. There will be four Precon Commander decks, as well as booster packs to purchase for this non-Standard Magic: The Gathering set, both with incredible cards.

