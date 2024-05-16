MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers feature 5 incredible new Eldrazi cards: Oblivion Sower, Kozilek's Unsealing, and more

Wizards of the Coast found a fascinating way to hide their MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers. Quite a few cards have come out over the past few days, with more on the way. To find them, fans have to go to the Wizards website and read the various lore articles posted about the Eldrazi invasion. These feature some incredible artwork, wonderful storytelling, and of course, awesome cards.

However, if you don’t want to do all that reading, and instead just want to know what cards were revealed, look no further. We’re here to talk about the latest MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers, which were all based around the might of the Eldrazi. Four of these cards are new, and one is a reprint, found in the Eldrazi Incursion Commander Precon deck.

Note: Parts of this article are based on the author's opinion.

Fantastic new Eldrazi spoilers hidden in MTG Modern Horizons 3 lore stories for MTG

1) Wumpus Aberration

Wumpus Aberration brings a big body at an incredible value (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The first of these MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers is genuinely fascinating - Wumpus Aberration. It’s a 6/6 creature, which is already impressive, especially for a 4 Mana Value. However, if you don’t use at least some colorless mana for it, your opponent can choose to put a creature card from their hand into play. Avoid doing that, unless you are really looking to destroy/steal a creature.

That said, this is still a 6/6 for 4 mana with Trample, and it’s not hard to get colorless mana. The recently revealed Urza’s Cave for example can be tapped for colorless mana. That, or you can sacrifice Eldrazi Spawn for colorless mana. Either way, it’s a low-cost, high-value creature. Not a bad deal for an Uncommon.

2) Oblivion Sower

Imagine pulling 5-10 free lands out of your opponents exile stack (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Oblivion Sower might have the coolest name out of all of these MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers, to be honest. Eldrazi always have cool names/titles, though. Originally released in Battle for Zendikar, Oblivion Sower is a powerful card, with very interesting text. It’s always important to read the full card.

A 5/8 Eldrazi, when you cast this spell, an opponent exiles the top four cards of their deck. Then, you can put any number of land cards that player owns in Exile into the battlefield under your control. If they’ve been exiling non-stop—or you’ve been making them—that doesn’t matter. You get the full pick, and it could lead to serious mana ramp.

3) Writhing Chrysalis

This Eldrazi can get out of control incredibly fast - all it needs is Trample (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

I’m a pretty big fan of any creature that gets bigger and bigger, frankly. I might be a control player at heart, but you still need a wincon. This new MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoiler is a ⅔ for 4, which doesn’t sound great from the offset. However, when you cast it, you create two 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn tokens that can be sacrificed for 1 colorless mana.

Writhing Chrysalis also has Reach, which is great for defending. Whenever you sacrifice another Eldrazi, this creature gains a +1/+1 counter, explaining why we want to get rid of a wide assortment of our creature tokens—in particular, to ramp out bigger creatures. I don’t think this is a game ender, but with enough tokens to sacrifice, it could become quite interesting.

4) Corrupted Shapeshifter

The Corrupted Shapeshifter is whatever you need it to be (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Corrupted Shapeshifter is another fascinating card among the Modern Horizon 3 spoilers for MTG. A 4 Mana Value creature, it can come into play as one of several stat loadouts, depending on what you need. It can be any of the following:

3/3 with Flying

2/5 with Vigilance

0/12 with Defender

You can flicker this out and back into play to change its stat loadout as well. Personally, my favorite pick is the 0/12, because Wall Aggro decks are among my favorite janky nonsense in MTG. So, this Common would go in my Arcades deck once Modern Horizons 3 is out, no question.

5) Kozilek’s Unsealing

The name "Kozilek" always means trouble, and this card is no exception (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

While the other MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers are neat, this is hands-down my favorite card among the spoilers revealed so far. It gives you two 0/1 Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens that can be sacrificed for mana anytime you cast a creature that has a 4, 5, or 6 Mana Value, which is already amazing. Then, if you cast something that is 7+, you draw three cards.

This would go great with any number of decks that involve creature tokens. Doubling Season, and cards like it would love creating far more creature tokens than any player rightly needs. You also draw more for bigger spells. Given the strength of the recent leaks, it will be interesting to see how the new Eldrazi synergize together.

Modern Horizons 3 is the next MTG set to release, scheduled to come out on June 14, 2024. This is not a set that will be featured in the Standard rotation, as it’s designed more for Eternal formats.