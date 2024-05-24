MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers reveal set of incredible Uncommon Modal double-faced lands

MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers are really kicking off with some incredible new cards coming to the game. Channel Fireball recently revealed some exclusive spoilers, featuring a set of powerful Uncommon cards. Many fans are already familiar with Modal double-faced cards, which became popular in Zendikar Rising.

For those not familiar, these cards have a spell on one side, and another type of card - in this case a land - on the other. When you play this card, you have to pick which type of card it is when declaring it.

In this case, a set of five cards were revealed, one for each color. As a part of the MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers, the spells of all five colors were revealed, as well as the information that all five lands can come into play untapped - if you pay 3 life. These cards produce some truly incredible value for a variety of decks. It will be interesting to see how they synergize with other spoiled cards.

MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers reveal five incredible Modal double-faced lands

If you need a land, or a spell instead, these cards deliver. (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

All five colors had their modal double-faced lands revealed in the MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers. Each of these features a Spell on one side, and a land on the other. What makes these interesting and powerful is the fact that these lands don’t have to come into play tapped.

At Uncommon, it wouldn’t be shocking to see these lands enter play tapped, but if you pay 3 life, they enter play untapped instead. Among the leaks given out on Reddit earlier this month, there were some other Modal cards. These are also very useful, if not a bit more basic. Below is the complete list of cards revealed:

White: Razorgrass Ambush // Razorgrass Field

Razorgrass Ambush // Razorgrass Field Blue: Sink into Stupor // Soporific Springs

Sink into Stupor // Soporific Springs Black: Fell the Profane // Fell Mire

Fell the Profane // Fell Mire Red: Sundering Eruption // Volcanic Fissure

Sundering Eruption // Volcanic Fissure Green: Bridgeworks Battle // Tanglespan Bridgeworks

The spell side of these cards all have solid value, in our opinion. (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Since the lands all do the same thing, we’ll focus on the spells in this case. Razorgrass Ambush fits neatly into the White strategy of “punish attackers or blockers”. It deals three damage to a target attacking or blocking creature and is a solid early-game response to aggressive decks.

Sink into Stupor has a kind of high cost, at 3 mana (1UU), but it does return either a spell or nonland permanent to its owner’s hand. So, while I think the cost is high, it’s far more flexible than other “return X to owner’s hand” spells. The more I think about it, the more I really like this MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoiler.

On the other hand, Fell the Profane is exactly the cost I thought it would be. In a simple, but powerful instant, it destroys a target creature or planeswalker. Given the power level of some of the revealed cards, this is going to be a must-include in quite a few black decks.

Then you have the MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoiler card that might frustrate casual players: Sundering Eruption. It destroys any land, but the controller of it can at least fetch a basic land card and put it into play tapped. In addition, creatures without flying can’t block this turn. I can see this being a fun way to sneak damage out there in a Red Deck Wins situation.

Then you have every Big, Beefy Green deck’s favorite strategy: Fight. Bridgeworks Battle gives a creature you control +2/+2 for the turn, and it also fights up to one target creature you don’t control. It’s an amazing way to push a potential threat off the board.

These are far from the final MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers, either. There are so many more cards to go, and this set is really shaping up to be an interesting one. As we find more reveals, we’ll keep you up to date on the latest and best cards in the set.

