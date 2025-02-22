MTG to receive Avatar: The Last Airbender expansion in November

During MagicCon: Chicago, it was confirmed that MTG is going to receive an Avatar: The Last Airbender expansion. Magic: The Gathering has received some truly remarkable crossovers over the last few years — Warhammer 40K and Fallout showed up in Commander deck form, and there have been several Secret Lair drops — Street Fighter, My Little Pony, Marvel Comics, and numerous others.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is about to join those popular IPs, as it will come to MTG in November 2025. It will be a part of the Universes Beyond series of products, joining the incredibly popular upcoming Final Fantasy set. That’s what makes both so interesting — they aren’t just Commander sets, or Secret Lair drops — it’s the real deal.

Avatar: The Last Airbender comes to MTG in November

Wizards of the Coast revealed MTG x Avatar: The Last Airbender during MagicCon in Chicago, as an upcoming Universes Beyond expansion. The release date was also revealed, which will be November 21, 2025. While fans in attendance got to see previews of Tarkir: Dragonstorm and Edge of Eternities — both being upcoming expansions — Avatar might be the one with the most excitement behind it.

Fans of Korra are probably going to be disappointed, as, according to Wizards of the Coast, the Avatar: The Last Airbender MTG expansion will focus on the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series. However, there's no telling and Korra could certainly make an appearance, alongside her friends. It’s too early to know for certain what Wizards' plans are.

It will feature iconic art from the show, and an “elemental showdown like never before”. It’s also a Standard-legal set, and it sounds like we’ll get Commander decks as well as a full series of cards when the November 21 release date hits.

This is honestly the best time to announce something Avatar-related, as a new Avatar animated series was revealed recently, called Avatar: Seven Havens. It will star a new Avatar, an Earthbender, but I wouldn’t count on them showing up in the upcoming set. After all, it takes a very long time to get an expansion put together, and it’s unlikely that there was enough content for the upcoming show to put it in a Magic: The Gathering set.

Unfortunately, there’s not much information about this set yet, but it’s a very exciting prospect. Fans already have a Universes Beyond set coming in June 2025, and then at the end of the year, there’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. There’s no telling what else the future holds for Magic: The Gathering.

