MTG x Assassin's Creed Universes Beyond cards revealed: Conspiracy, Kassandra, and The Spear of Leonidas

The MTG x Assassin’s Creed Universes Beyond set has been teased in the past, but now we have more definitive proof about what we can expect. A popular card has been reprinted, and there are at least two new cards that team up quite well together, coming in this set. This is a great time to reveal something like this, considering the hype for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is starting to really build. While it may be too late for Yasuke to join the set, it’s not too late for Kassandra.

Kassandra is the canon protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and is known as the Eagle Bearer. She is a major focus of this reveal, as two of the cards are centered on her and her equipment. Here’s what we know about these revealed MTG x Assassin’s Creed cards.

What MTG x Assassin’s Creed cards have been revealed for Universes Beyond?

Kassandra, Eagle Bearer can easily scoop her weapon up (Image via Ubisoft and Wizards of the Coast)

Revealed during IGN Live at Summer Game Fest, Wizards of the Coast revealed new cards for the upcoming MTG x Assassin’s Creed Universes Beyond set. Some of the most popular characters from the franchise’s history will be represented, alongside their iconic equipment. In this particular preview, Kassandra, Eagle Bearer (Red/White Legendary), The Spear of Leonidas (Red Legendary Equipment), and Conspiracy (Black Enchantment - reprint) were all revealed.

While Kassandra, Eagle Bearer on her own isn’t the most powerful commander - at a statline of 2/2 and a Mana Value of 3, she’s got a lot of potential. This MTG x Assassin’s Creed card has Haste, and when she comes into play, you can search your hand/library/graveyard for The Spear of Leonidas and put it into play. You cannot equip it for free this way, however.

Whenever a creature you control with Legendary Equipment attached to it deals combat damage to a player, you draw a card. That is interesting, however. It doesn’t require her to be the one doing it, and the way it reads, you can have multiple triggers in one turn. The Spear of Leonidas itself is a very nice piece of equipment, too.

Want to wield a piece of Eden? It's not hard with the Spear of Leonidas (Image via Ubisoft and Wizards of the Coast)

One of the “Pieces of Eden”, The Spear of Leonidas comes into play for 3 (2R) and has an equipment cost of 2 colorless mana. Whenever the equipped creature attacks, you can choose one of three effects:

Bull Rush: It gains double strike until end of turn.

Summon: Create Phobos, a legendary 3/2 red Horse creature token.

Revelation: Discard two cards, then draw two cards.

I’m a huge fan of The Spear of Leonidas when it comes to the MTG x Assassin’s Creed card reveals. I could see it being pretty useful in a variety of artifact/equipment decks in the future. Finally, one card that long-time fans like myself are familiar with, it’s the black enchantment Conspiracy.

Conspiracy's one of my all-time favorite cards (Image via Ubisoft and Wizards of the Coast)

It’s a very simple card. When it comes into play, you choose a creature type. Creatures you control are the chosen type. The same is true for creature spells you control, and creature cards you own that aren’t on the battlefield. Do you want to include some cards in your Sliver deck that aren’t Slivers, but could be useful? That’s but one of many uses for this amazing card. It’s great for any deck that requires synergy but needs just a little boost.

The MTG x Assassin’s Creed selection of cards promises to be very interesting, and fans won’t have to wait very long for them to go live. They will launch on July 5, 2024, and will come in Boosters, a Starter Kit, a Collector’s Bundle, and Collector’s Boosters.