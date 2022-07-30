5 video games that will take you ages to finish (and 5 that can be finished in one sitting)

Open-world projects are often some of the longest video games in existence due to their gigantic nature. One could easily get lost in these types of titles as their run-time tends to be quite long.

Video game development is at its peak. Thousands of titles were released in 2021 and all that remains is to find the time to play them. These days, however, playing games requires more dedication than ever before, as the primary campaign of certain single-player games can last up to 40 hours.

People find it more difficult to finish the games they purchase as the sequels to some of the most well-known titles become more difficult to beat and as some gamers discover, they have less free time as their responsibilities increase.

Hence, players usually do not have a chance to explore the environment to its fullest. While there are some short open-world video games, such as Shadow of the Colossus and Mafia, the majority of entries in the category demand a large time investment.

5 video games that require major time commitment

1) Horizon Zero Dawn (30-78 hours) and Horizon Forbidden West (27-87 hours)

A bow and arrow in this post-apocolyptic world can do wonders (Images via Horizon Zero Dawn)

Gamers take up the ambitious and clever Aloy's teched-up bow and set forth through a post-apocalyptic terrain filled with mystic tribes, rolling hills, luscious forests, and robot dinosaurs.

Counting time spent in battle, seizing mounts, and gathering materials, it takes dozens of hours to really explore the world. Players can mount mechanical horses or mechanical birds to traverse across the map. While the main storyline is just 30 hours in length, it can take more than 72 hours to see all that the video game has to offer.

Sanket Mhatre @supersanket



Voicing for the character of 'Rost' in the game 'Horizon Zero Dawn' makes the gamer in me ecstatic. You can now catch my voice in this video game in Hindi! If you know me, you know I've been an avid gamer since foreverVoicing for the character of 'Rost' in the game 'Horizon Zero Dawn' makes the gamer in me ecstatic. You can now catch my voice in this video game in Hindi! If you know me, you know I've been an avid gamer since forever 🎮Voicing for the character of 'Rost' in the game 'Horizon Zero Dawn' makes the gamer in me ecstatic. You can now catch my voice in this video game in Hindi! https://t.co/MZwy4bMoSE

Horizon Zero Dawn's greatest asset is, of course, its world. This game is rich in genres where the elements are big, bright and absolutely gorgeous. Horizon Forbidden West is more of the same, only bigger and better. The first title is available on PlayStation and PC, but the sequel is PlayStation-exclusive at the moment.

2) Cyberpunk 2077 (23-103 hours)

Cybernetic enhancements are a thing of the future (Images via Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberpunk 2077 is well-known for its terrible launch. It was the most anticipated and hyped-up game of its E3 trailer release where Keanu Reeves made his appearance. All enthusiasm surrounding the video game was shattered due to bugs and incomplete gameplay.

The game has since been fixed to a great extent and players who wish to focus on the game's virtues will find themselves immersed in a rich narrative experience that is full to the brim with memorable characters.One can easily get lost in the Night City, which provides a near-perfect backdrop for the story.

Players can drive around, complete achievements, help out friends, buy fresh clothes, track down and hunt rogue AI's and hunt for Easter eggs hidden by the developers. It's one of the longest video games ever developed, which is appropriate for a CD Projekt Red, who are best known for the Witcher Series. This game is available on PC through Steam, Xbox X/S series, and PlayStation 4 & 5.

3) The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim (37-253 hours)

POV: You can do magic, but a dragon appears everytime you do so (Image via The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim)

Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is one of the best video games of all time. It is, nevertheless, an open-world video game that takes the longest to complete. Quests in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim renew, thus there appears to be no end to this video game.

When The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released in 2011, people were caught aback by its stunning locales, dragon battles, and complex plot. They can join guilds and use magic and can kill enemies to make money.

Armor crafting is also an option as armor and other resources are rare to find. Certain spells also allow you to resurrect the dead but only for a few seconds and will perish when the enemy dies. Although the primary tale is brief, the final game appears to be a never-ending process. The game is available on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

4) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (44-139 hours)

POV: Your main Weapon is the "Spear of Leonidas," deadlier than the classic weapon Hidden Blade. (Images via Assassin's Creed Odyssey)

The Assassin's Creed franchise has always offered enormous and interesting open-world experiences, but since the release of Assassin's Creed Origins, the games have gotten bigger and richer with their tales, lore, and places to explore.

AC Odyssey utilizes the framework established by Origins and gives it a mythic spin by including ancient Greece as its principal setting. People's choices affect the war in Odyssey.

Stealth is always an option, players are rewarded with more XP for stealth kills. Players can also hunt animals for resources in this open-world video game, and also have an epic naval battle in the sea.

Despite the fact that this is Kratos' domain, the number of quests, monsters, and enormous places would make his beard spin. To this date, AC Odyssey has the biggest universe in AC video game history. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

5) Elite: Dangerous (86-288 hours)

Your love for travel to Outerspace will be fullfilled after this game (Image via Elite: Dangerous)

Elite: Dangerous is one of the best space video games available is the open-world space-simulation genre. It puts players in command of a spaceship in the Milky Way galaxy. They can upgrade their ships, kill pirates, fight in warzones for money, join a crew, and more.

One can travel for more than 20,000+ light years to colonize another planet, participate in expeditions, explore alien ruins, search for unexplored star systems, and explore celestial planets with other players as well.

Numerous star systems can be explored and used to trade in Elite: Dangerous. The game's content takes 200+ hours to complete but mapping the entire game would essentially take forever. The game is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation 4 and Mac.

5 video games that can be completed in one-go

1) Portal (3 hours)

Teleporting to a next level, quite literally (Imgaes via Portal)

Portal, perhaps the most iconic video game on this list, checks all the boxes: smooth gameplay, terrible antagonists, hard puzzles, fantastic soundtrack, memes galore — the list goes on.

The fact that this video game, which has so much going for it and yet is so short, is unexpected. It can be completed in three hours (and speed-run in under seven minutes).

Just like Hotline Miami, it can be completed rather quickly, so it's a terrific title to pick up and play even if you only have a half-hour spare. Players can check out Portal 2 as well, but the sequel lasts a little longer than three hours. Portal is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

2) Superhot (2.5 hours)

You can control time but not when you are moving (Images via SuperHot)

Superhot is a first-person shooter video game that makes every action you make look amazing. Players are dropped into a terrifyingly sterile environment and are forced to defend themselves against aggressive red enemies with whatever is laying around.

Oh, and time doesn't move unless you do. The primary tale of this video game can be finished in under three hours, while the sequel is only a couple of hours longer.

If you don't have much free time yet to enjoy playing games, Superhot is the series for you. The game is available on Oculus, PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Mac, and Switch.

3) Gone Home (2 hours)

How far would you go for your family? (Images via Fullbright)

In the narrative exploration game Gone Home, players return home after spending a year abroad only to find the house vacant and their family nowhere to be found. By looking around for clues at home, players will need to determine what happened.

Players assume the role of Katie, who can move around the house and interact with objects, doors, drawers, and more to find clues about their family. The game encourages them to find and inspect new elements and areas of the house.

The game is exclusively focused on exploration, with no puzzles or combat to distract from the narrative. Players will find personal items left around the house, and will be able to piece together an immersive and intimate story in a few hours, which will be time well spent. This video game is available on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Mac.

4) The Stanley Parable (2.5 hours)

Exciting interactive walking simulator (Images via The Stanley Parable)

The Stanley Parable is a PC classic; one of the best video games where gameplay is essentially nonexistent. It's a game that draws players in by virtue of its meta-narrator, convoluted storylines, and a variety of endings that make one wonder about the significance and realism of their decisions.

An interactive walking simulator called The Stanley Parable was first developed as a Half-Life 2 mod. Players will be tasked with exploring the surroundings while a narrator attempts to steer them through their quest.

After being provided with a narrative, players can decide whether to follow it or not. Based on their decisions, the story can go on a tremendous number of different routes. There are about ten different endings, and the game is reset after each one.

Quotes are critical in a game like this. There are several narrator monologues in this game that will linger with players long after they've finished playing. There's even an accomplishment for not playing the game at all. The game is available on Mac, Linux and PC.

5) I am Bread (2.5 hours)

A great game to try out (Images via Bossa Studios)

I am Bread is an engaging physics-based puzzle game about a piece of bread's epic quest to get toasted. I am Bread, like many other Bossa Studios titles, is a delightful but brief journey.

Of course, the time it takes players to complete it will be determined by their ability to solve puzzles.The game has a primary plot that lasts only 2.5 hours, but various side missions and challenges can take up a large amount of time.

The goal of each stage is to turn the bread into toast. If the bread comes into contact with certain objects (for example, the floor, water, or insects) before becoming toast, it will become dirty and the "edibility" meter will decrease.

According to participants, the average gamer can finish the bizarre quest in an afternoon, albeit a very fun and presumably frustrating afternoon. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox, iOS, and MacOS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far