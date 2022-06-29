What is the release date for Portal: Companion Collection?

The Portal: Companion Collection ties both Portal and Portal 2 together on the Nintendo Switch. Valve and Nintendo decided to surprise fans with a release date for the compilation of the two iconic puzzle-solving games, and eager fans can get it on their Nintendo Switch immediately.

The Portal: Companion Collection has launched today, June 28, 2022. The Nintendo Direct Mini that took place this morning announced that the game is now available through the Nintendo eShop.

Portal: Companion Collection is available now for the Nintendo Switch

The Portal: Companion Collection is live on the Nintendo eShop (Image via Valve)

Many expected the focus of the Nintendo Direct Mini on June 28 to be on Indie games and developers. While they were definitely the highlights of the showcase, the biggest news coming out of it was definitely the Portal collection.

While surprise launches during gaming companies' press conferences, showcases, and live streams are usually anticipated, no one expected the Companion Collection to be what arrived this time.

The collection ties together Valve's first and second Portal games that gave players an intense and demanding puzzle adventure with the Portal gun.

Portal was first released on October 10, 2007. Its sequel arrived on April 19, 2011. Both games are set in the Half-Life universe and have been the inspiration for many titles, such as Splitgate, ever since their release.

The Portal: Companion Collection was first revealed during a February 2022 Nintendo Direct stream, hyping up the playerbase for the two-in-one title's eventual, but unknown at the time, launch date.

Now released, the collection allows gamers to play through both the game's features offline, online, or through local multiplayer. Portal 2 famously required some cooperative play to take on portions of the game.

This is the first time either game has come to the Nintendo Switch and is also Valve's first major release on the hybrid console. This will allow a new era of gamers to experience the Portal franchise's dark humor and hidden terror.

Valve @valvesoftware



Check it out here: Portal: The Companion Collection is now officially available on Nintendo Switch! We're thrilled to bring the world of Aperture Science Laboratories to Nintendo Switch players.Check it out here: nintendo.com/store/products… Portal: The Companion Collection is now officially available on Nintendo Switch! We're thrilled to bring the world of Aperture Science Laboratories to Nintendo Switch players.Check it out here: nintendo.com/store/products…

On top of simply being excited by the surprise release, players are jumping with joy at its cost. It can be purchased through the Nintendo eShop for a low price of $13.49.

Two classic games for under $15 is an incredible deal that rivals some of the discounts found in the Steam Summer Sale. Players can get it on the Nintendo Switch right now to start using the Portal gun and uncovering the game's secrets.

