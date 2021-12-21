×
"Much higher temperatures": xQc jokes about the advantages of using AMD Ryzen over an air fryer

xQc joked that an AMD processor was better for cooking than an air-fryer. (Image via xQc, Twitch)
Rishabh B.
ANALYST
Modified Dec 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST
During a recent live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel mocked AMD Ryzen processors by claiming that they are better for cooking than air-fryers.

xQc, known for using the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor, did not seem too happy with its performance. The streamer came across Cosori Air Fryer among his Amazon wishlist, along with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

xQc joked that an AMD Ryzen processor is a much better choice than an air-fryer for people who want to “cook.” The streamer claimed that the processor is quicker and gets to higher temperatures than an air-fryer.

xQc jokes that an AMD Ryzen processor is much better than an air-fryer for cooking

xQc was in the middle of a “Just chatting” stream when he opened his Amazon wishlist. The streamer had a range of items on the wishlist, including a Halo collectible, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-core processor, a Cosori air-fryer and a Mueller Austria juicer.

Some of his Twitch chat suggested that he should get the air-fryer. However, xQc joked that the AMD processor might be a better choice for cooking. He claimed that the processor will be quicker and will get higher temperatures than the air-fryer:

“Well, you want to get the air-fryer? Guys, if you want to cook something, it is much better to have an AMD Ryzen, than an air-fryer. It’s much faster, and it’s got much higher temperatures.”

The streamer was obviously joking but delivered his advice in a seemingly serious manner. xQc counted out the advantages of using the AMD processor over an air-fryer on his fingers. The streamer’s chat was amused and tried to make sense of his claims.

However, much like quite a few of the things that xQc says, he was merely joking. The streamer’s quick wit and hilarious personality have allowed him to gain such a huge, loyal community on Twitch. xQc currently has 9.8 million followers on Twitch, along with almost 92k subscriptions.

That puts him at the number 1 position on Twitch with respect to subscribers comprehensively.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
