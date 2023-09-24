"Mudryk having a gold card is ridiculous": FC 24 players discuss wrong overall ratings of footballers

FC 24 was released worldwide on September 22, 2023, in early access, allowing both PC and console players to enjoy the different content available this year. One of the key areas of discussion throughout the next few months will be about the overall ratings of all the footballers present. Typically, EA Sports aims to decide stats based on the real-life performances of a given footballer.

However, there are always a few numbers that the community might not necessarily agree with. While the early access is yet to complete 72 hours live, many players have already discovered certain cards that are rated quite unfairly. One of them, as commented by Reddit user Gold_Opposite2046, involves the card of Mykhailo Mudryk.

"Mudryk having a gold card is ridiculous"

Some overalls of footballers have disappointed the FC 24 community

At the start of 2023, Mykhailo Mudryk was one of the most coveted teenagers in world football. Despite achieving a mega-valued transfer to Chelsea, Mudryk hasn't been able to justify the hype or his transfer money. However, EA Sports has still decided to give him a big upgrade in several stats, along with promoting him from a silver card to a gold.

Reddit user kdugg99 added that Mudryk is 10 rating points above Chelsea teammate Carney Chukwuemeka, who, incidentally, is keeping the Ukrainian outside the starting lineup at the time of writing.

Reen68 feels that Mudryk should never have been a gold card when somebody like Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich is only a silver item in FC 24, despite having a wonderful season.

Despite Manchester United footballer Anthony Martial getting a down grade, Reddit user Jaychel31 believes that his overall of 80 is still more than what the Frenchman deserves.

Feedmemore134 also expressed their surprise at Kyle Walker having lesser defense than Trent Alexander Arnold, as the latter is often criticized for his relatively poor defensive abilities.

MyNameIsIvar strongly believes that Julian Alvarez deserved a much better card in FC 24, following his exploits for Argentina and Manchester City. A higher number of starts for Manchester City could see his card potentially getting more upgrades over the next few months.

Best-Success-6425 is confused about Ousmane Dembele receiving a +3 upgrade in his overall despite missing half of last season due to an injury.

There were several other names from men's and women's football that the FC 24 community spoke about. It's worth noting that the ratings, including the overall of a card, can change with future patches. Once an update rolls out, the footballer will showcase their updated numbers across all game modes (except base cards in Ultimate Team).

What remains to be seen is whether the developers at Electronic Arts also agree with the community and make similar tweaks to the ratings of the cards.