MultiVersus Banana Guard guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Banana Guard features straightforward mechanics in MultiVersus, and he presents the complete embodiment of a Bruiser-class character. While his attacks are slower than those of other Bruisers, you can catch your opponent off guard by stalling your attack sequences and propelling them into the air with powerful charged, and special attack combos.

If you want Banana Guard to be your primary hero, this guide should give all the key information you need.

Best combos for Banana Guard in MultiVersus

All Banana Guard move sets (Image via Player First Games)

Banana Guard stands out as one of the major Bruisers in Multiversus with his powerful spear. He possesses an array of unique movements and impressive mixups that make him challenging to defeat.

Here are all the Banana Guard combos that you can perform in battles:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Side Attack and Side Special Jump Up + J (Air) + 🡆 J + J + 🡆 K Jump Up + X (Air) + 🡆 X + X + 🡆 Y

Jump Up + Square (Air) + 🡆 Square + Square + 🡆 Triangle Aerial Down Attack And Aerial Special Jump Up + 🡇 J + 🡅 J + 🡅 K Jump Up + 🡇 X + 🡅 X + 🡅 Y Jump Up + 🡇 Square + 🡅 Square + 🡅 Triangle

Banana Guard move list combo

Here are all the details of the standard and special attacks by Banana Guard, along with how to perform them on different controller settings:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Banana Slip A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Banana Slam J X Square Ground Stay Back! A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground For the Candy Kingdom W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground You Shouldn't Pass! S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Sweet Kick J X Square Air Spear Splitter A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air Pointy End W + J Up + X Up + Square Air Get Down! S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Potassium and Protein K Y Triangle Ground Chaaaarge! A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground Bananacopter! W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground Whyyyy??? S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air Potassium and Protein K Y Triangle Air Rank Breaker A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air Bananacopter!

W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air Banana Split! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Best perks for Banana Guard in MultiVersus

The correct perks can make Banana Guard much stronger. (Image via Player First Games)

Perks play a pivotal role in the title's combat. They are power-ups that provide specific enhancements to the characters upon attachment, making Banana Guard stronger and more capable in battle, which calls for optimal selection of these perks.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Banana Guard:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk The Iron Temple

Banana Guard makes a large projectile shield around him when working out. But it takes him longer to fully charge.

Team perk Protective Momentum

Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. Strong perk 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. Standard perk Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage.



Banana Guard perk list

All of Banana Guard's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are shown below:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free The Iron Temple Banana Guard makes a large projectile shield around him when working out. But it takes him longer to fully charge. 1500 perk currency Icy Tears Banana Guard's cry applies Ice. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Banana Guard in MultiVersus

You can unlock Banana Guard by logging in for two days. (Image via Player First Games)

Unlocking Banana Guard is the easiest. All you have to do is log in to the game for two consecutive days. Subsequently, you can claim the character for free.

All Banana Guard variants and prices

Variants Price Tooniverse Banana Guard 500 Gleamium

Banana Guard fighter mastery rewards

As you master the art of playing Banana Guard, you can unlock multiple rewards, such as fighter currency, perk currency, and Gleamium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Banana Guard:

Level Rewards 1 Banana Guard badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That covers our Banana Guard guide on the best combos and perks in MultiVersus.

