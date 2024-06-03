MultiVersus Banana Guard guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
Banana Guard features straightforward mechanics in MultiVersus, and he presents the complete embodiment of a Bruiser-class character. While his attacks are slower than those of other Bruisers, you can catch your opponent off guard by stalling your attack sequences and propelling them into the air with powerful charged, and special attack combos.
If you want Banana Guard to be your primary hero, this guide should give all the key information you need.
Best combos for Banana Guardin MultiVersus
Banana Guard stands out as one of the major Bruisers in Multiversus with his powerful spear. He possesses an array of unique movements and impressive mixups that make him challenging to defeat.
Trending
Here are all the Banana Guardcombos that you can perform in battles:
Here are all the details of the standard and special attacks by Banana Guard, along with how to perform them on different controller settings:
Attack move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Banana Slip
A/D (Hold) + J
Left/Right (Hold) + X
Left/Right (Hold) + Square
Ground
Banana Slam
J
X
Square
Ground
Stay Back!
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Ground
For the Candy Kingdom
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Ground
You Shouldn't Pass!
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Air
Sweet Kick
J
X
Square
Air
Spear Splitter
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Air
Pointy End
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Air
Get Down!
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Special move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Potassium and Protein
K
Y
Triangle
Ground
Chaaaarge!
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Ground
Bananacopter!
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Ground
Whyyyy???
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Air
Potassium and Protein
K
Y
Triangle
Air
Rank Breaker
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Air
Bananacopter!
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Air
Banana Split!
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Best perks for Banana Guard in MultiVersus
Perks play a pivotal role in the title's combat. They are power-ups that provide specific enhancements to the characters upon attachment, making Banana Guard stronger and more capable in battle, which calls for optimal selection of these perks.
Here are some top perk recommendations for Banana Guard:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
The Iron Temple
Banana Guard makes a large projectile shield around him when working out. But it takes him longer to fully charge.
Team perk
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
Strong perk
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
Standard perk
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Banana Guard perk list
All of Banana Guard's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are shown below:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
The Iron Temple
Banana Guard makes a large projectile shield around him when working out. But it takes him longer to fully charge.
1500 perk currency
Icy Tears
Banana Guard's cry applies Ice.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
1000 perk currency
Armor Crush
Your fully charged attacks can break armor.
1000 perk currency
How to unlock Banana Guard in MultiVersus
Unlocking Banana Guard is the easiest. All you have to do is log in to the game for two consecutive days. Subsequently, you can claim the character for free.
All Banana Guard variants and prices
Variants
Price
Tooniverse Banana Guard
500 Gleamium
Banana Guard fighter mastery rewards
As you master the art of playing Banana Guard, you can unlock multiple rewards, such as fighter currency, perk currency, and Gleamium.
Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Banana Guard:
Level
Rewards
1
Banana Guard badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That covers our Banana Guard guide on the best combos and perks in MultiVersus.