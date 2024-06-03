  • home icon
MultiVersus Banana Guard guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 03, 2024 12:12 GMT
How to play Banana Guard in MultiVersus
MultiVersus Banana Guard guide (Image via Player First Games)

Banana Guard features straightforward mechanics in MultiVersus, and he presents the complete embodiment of a Bruiser-class character. While his attacks are slower than those of other Bruisers, you can catch your opponent off guard by stalling your attack sequences and propelling them into the air with powerful charged, and special attack combos.

If you want Banana Guard to be your primary hero, this guide should give all the key information you need.

Best combos for Banana Guard in MultiVersus

All Banana Guard move sets (Image via Player First Games)
All Banana Guard move sets (Image via Player First Games)

Banana Guard stands out as one of the major Bruisers in Multiversus with his powerful spear. He possesses an array of unique movements and impressive mixups that make him challenging to defeat.

Here are all the Banana Guard combos that you can perform in battles:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Side Attack and Side SpecialJump Up + J (Air) + 🡆 J + J + 🡆 KJump Up + X (Air) + 🡆 X + X + 🡆 Y
Jump Up + Square (Air) + 🡆 Square + Square + 🡆 Triangle
Aerial Down Attack And Aerial SpecialJump Up + 🡇 J + 🡅 J + 🡅 KJump Up + 🡇 X + 🡅 X + 🡅 YJump Up + 🡇 Square + 🡅 Square + 🡅 Triangle

Banana Guard move list combo

Here are all the details of the standard and special attacks by Banana Guard, along with how to perform them on different controller settings:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundBanana SlipA/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundBanana SlamJXSquare
GroundStay Back!A/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundFor the Candy KingdomW + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundYou Shouldn't Pass!S + JDown + XDown + Square
AirSweet KickJXSquare
AirSpear SplitterA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
AirPointy EndW + JUp + XUp + Square
AirGet Down!S + JDown + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundPotassium and ProteinKYTriangle
GroundChaaaarge!A/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundBananacopter!W + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundWhyyyy???S + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirPotassium and ProteinKYTriangle
AirRank BreakerA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
AirBananacopter!
W + KUp + YUp + Triangle
AirBanana Split!S + KDown + YDown + Triangle

Best perks for Banana Guard in MultiVersus

The correct perks can make Banana Guard much stronger. (Image via Player First Games)
The correct perks can make Banana Guard much stronger. (Image via Player First Games)

Perks play a pivotal role in the title's combat. They are power-ups that provide specific enhancements to the characters upon attachment, making Banana Guard stronger and more capable in battle, which calls for optimal selection of these perks.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Banana Guard:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkThe Iron Temple
Banana Guard makes a large projectile shield around him when working out. But it takes him longer to fully charge.
Team perkProtective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
Strong perk2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.
Standard perkPugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.

Banana Guard perk list

All of Banana Guard's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are shown below:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.Free
The Iron TempleBanana Guard makes a large projectile shield around him when working out. But it takes him longer to fully charge.1500 perk currency
Icy TearsBanana Guard's cry applies Ice.1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

How to unlock Banana Guard in MultiVersus

You can unlock Banana Guard by logging in for two days. (Image via Player First Games)
You can unlock Banana Guard by logging in for two days. (Image via Player First Games)

Unlocking Banana Guard is the easiest. All you have to do is log in to the game for two consecutive days. Subsequently, you can claim the character for free.

All Banana Guard variants and prices

VariantsPrice
Tooniverse Banana Guard500 Gleamium

Banana Guard fighter mastery rewards

As you master the art of playing Banana Guard, you can unlock multiple rewards, such as fighter currency, perk currency, and Gleamium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Banana Guard:

LevelRewards
1Banana Guard badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That covers our Banana Guard guide on the best combos and perks in MultiVersus.

