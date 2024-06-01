MultiVersus Tom & Jerry guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Tom & Jerry are playable characters in MultiVersus. Together, they are exceptional in this free-to-play platform fighter game. Despite their history as adversaries who have fought for years on end, this unlikely duo now find themselves working in tandem.

Tom & Jerry fall under the Mage class of characters. Although they are not easy to control, with the right setups and combos, they can wreak havoc on their foes with massive damage.

If you want to have Tom & Jerry as your main characters, read this guide for all the details.

Best combos for Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus

Tom & Jerry can deal prominent damage with the right combos. (Image via Player First Games)

The dynamics of Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus are intriguing. Despite being teammates, they sometimes engage in combat with each other. However, their cooperation unveils peculiar combination attacks that wreak havoc upon their foes in a rather unique manner.

Trending

Here are all the Tom & Jerry combos that you can perform in battles:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Iron Crusher & Side Attack Jump Up, S + J (Air), A/D + J (4 Times) Jump Up, Down + X (Air), Left/Right + X (4 Times) Jump Up, Down + Square (Air), Left/Right + Square (4 Times) Iron Crusher & Feline Pounce Jump Up, S + J (Air), A/D + J (3 Times), S + J Jump Up, Down + X (Air), Left/Right + X (3 Times), Down + X Jump Up, Down + Square (Air), Left/Right + Square (3 Times), Down + Square Slingshot (Mid Range) I (Hold), A/D + J RT (Hold), Left/Right + X R2 (Hold), Left/Right + Square Paddle & Trash Can A/D + J, W + J, Move Forward: A/D Jump Up Quick, W + J (Air) Left/Right + X, Up + X, Move Forward: Left/Right Jump Up Quick, Up + X (Air) Left/Right + Square, Up + Square, Move Forward: Left/Right Jump Up Quick, Up + Square (Air) Crusher Slingshot & Side Attack Jump Up Short (Very Close), S + J (Air), Jump Up Short, I + S (Air), A/D + J (4 Times Quick) Jump Up Short (Very Close), Down + X (Air), Jump Up Short, RT + Down (Air), Left/Right + X (4 Times Quick) Jump Up Short (Very Close), Down + Square (Air), Jump Up Short, R2 + Down (Air), Left/Right + Square (4 Times Quick)

Tom & Jerry move list combo

Here is an overview of all the standard and special attacks by Tom & Jerry, along with how you can perform them on different devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground CAT AND MOUSE A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground VOLLEY! J X Square Ground MALLET TIME A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground PADDLE-PADDLE-PADDLE W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground FELINE POUNCE S + J Down + X Down + Square Air VOLLEY! J X Square Air SCRATCH CAT A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air TRASH CAN BAND W + J Up + X Up + Square Air CAST-IRON CRUSHER S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground SLINGSHOT SHARPSHOOTER K Y Triangle Ground GOIN' FISHIN A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground ROCKET MOUSE W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground SNAP TRAP S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air SLINGSHOT SHARPSHOOTER K Y Triangle Air GOIN' FISHIN A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air ROCKET MOUSE W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air LOOK OUT BELOW! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

When Jerry is detached from Tom, he stays stationary on the map. Jerry can be targeted by enemies for damage. If he sustains significant damage, he will disappear from the map temporarily as part of a cooldown.

If one of Tom's allies retrieves Jerry, they gain strength, resulting in higher damage output while also being momentarily faster as their speed increases.

When they are apart, if Tom uses a Neutral normal attack (ground), Jerry will shoot a cork toward him. In any other case of a normal attack, Jerry will shoot a cork in the direction that Tom is facing. He can release multiple corks until he depletes his ammo resource.

Read more: All MultiVersus characters tier list

Best perks for Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus

Choosing the right perks is an important part of succeeding in combat. (Image via Player First Games)

A key component in MultiVersus combat is the use of perks. These powerups bestow specific buffs upon characters when equipped. Hence, the strategic selection of perks can further bolster Tom & Jerry's prowess.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Tom & Jerry:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Dynamite Split Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks. But he has less dynamite ammo. Team perk That's flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. Strong perk Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back opponents into terrain. Standard perk Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.

Tom & Jerry perk list

All of Tom & Jerry's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free Fly Fisher Tom's fishing pole is weaker. However, if he hits a wall or the ground with it, he will pull himself to the terrain. 1500 perk currency Dynamite Split Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks. But he has less dynamite ammo. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus

You can unlock Tom & Jerry in multiple ways (Image via Player First Games)

The process of unlocking Tom & Jerry is pretty straightforward, and there are multiple ways to do it. Here are the methods you can use to obtain the characters:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Tom & Jerry cost?

Tom & Jerry costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Tom & Jerry variants and prices

Variants Price Baker Street Tom & Jerry 800 Gleamium Vampire Tom & Jerry 800 Gleamium Detectives Tom & Jerry 500 Gleamium Pirates Tom & Jerry 500 Gleamium Tooniverse Tom & Jerry 500 Gleamium

Tom & Jerry fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

As master the art of playing Tom & Jerry, you will unlock a myriad of rewards. These include perk currency, fighter currency, and Glemium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Tom & Jerry:

Level Rewards 1 Tom & Jerry badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That's all for our Tom & Jerry guide and their best combos, perks, and other details in MultiVersus.

Check out more guides for this title below:

All assassin characters, ranked || Best characters for new players || Shaggy guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback