MultiVersus Tom & Jerry guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 02, 2024 08:49 GMT
Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

Tom & Jerry are playable characters in MultiVersus. Together, they are exceptional in this free-to-play platform fighter game. Despite their history as adversaries who have fought for years on end, this unlikely duo now find themselves working in tandem.

Tom & Jerry fall under the Mage class of characters. Although they are not easy to control, with the right setups and combos, they can wreak havoc on their foes with massive damage.

If you want to have Tom & Jerry as your main characters, read this guide for all the details.

Best combos for Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus

Tom & Jerry can deal prominent damage with the right combos. (Image via Player First Games)

The dynamics of Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus are intriguing. Despite being teammates, they sometimes engage in combat with each other. However, their cooperation unveils peculiar combination attacks that wreak havoc upon their foes in a rather unique manner.

Here are all the Tom & Jerry combos that you can perform in battles:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Iron Crusher & Side AttackJump Up, S + J (Air), A/D + J (4 Times)Jump Up, Down + X (Air), Left/Right + X (4 Times)Jump Up, Down + Square (Air), Left/Right + Square (4 Times)
Iron Crusher & Feline PounceJump Up, S + J (Air), A/D + J (3 Times), S + JJump Up, Down + X (Air), Left/Right + X (3 Times), Down + XJump Up, Down + Square (Air), Left/Right + Square (3 Times), Down + Square
Slingshot (Mid Range)I (Hold), A/D + J RT (Hold), Left/Right + XR2 (Hold), Left/Right + Square
Paddle & Trash Can A/D + J, W + J, Move Forward: A/D Jump Up Quick, W + J (Air) Left/Right + X, Up + X, Move Forward: Left/Right Jump Up Quick, Up + X (Air) Left/Right + Square, Up + Square, Move Forward: Left/Right Jump Up Quick, Up + Square (Air)
Crusher Slingshot & Side Attack Jump Up Short (Very Close), S + J (Air), Jump Up Short, I + S (Air), A/D + J (4 Times Quick) Jump Up Short (Very Close), Down + X (Air), Jump Up Short, RT + Down (Air), Left/Right + X (4 Times Quick) Jump Up Short (Very Close), Down + Square (Air), Jump Up Short, R2 + Down (Air), Left/Right + Square (4 Times Quick)

Tom & Jerry move list combo

Here is an overview of all the standard and special attacks by Tom & Jerry, along with how you can perform them on different devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundCAT AND MOUSEA/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundVOLLEY!JXSquare
GroundMALLET TIMEA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundPADDLE-PADDLE-PADDLEW + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundFELINE POUNCES + JDown + XDown + Square
AirVOLLEY!JXSquare
AirSCRATCH CAT A/D + J Left/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
AirTRASH CAN BAND W + J Up + XUp + Square
AirCAST-IRON CRUSHER S + J Down + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundSLINGSHOT SHARPSHOOTERKYTriangle
GroundGOIN' FISHINA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundROCKET MOUSEW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundSNAP TRAPS + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirSLINGSHOT SHARPSHOOTERKYTriangle
Air GOIN' FISHINA/D + K Left/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
Air ROCKET MOUSEW + K Up + YUp + Triangle
Air LOOK OUT BELOW!S + K Down + YDown + Triangle

When Jerry is detached from Tom, he stays stationary on the map. Jerry can be targeted by enemies for damage. If he sustains significant damage, he will disappear from the map temporarily as part of a cooldown.

If one of Tom's allies retrieves Jerry, they gain strength, resulting in higher damage output while also being momentarily faster as their speed increases.

When they are apart, if Tom uses a Neutral normal attack (ground), Jerry will shoot a cork toward him. In any other case of a normal attack, Jerry will shoot a cork in the direction that Tom is facing. He can release multiple corks until he depletes his ammo resource.

Read more: All MultiVersus characters tier list

Best perks for Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus

Choosing the right perks is an important part of succeeding in combat. (Image via Player First Games)

A key component in MultiVersus combat is the use of perks. These powerups bestow specific buffs upon characters when equipped. Hence, the strategic selection of perks can further bolster Tom & Jerry's prowess.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Tom & Jerry:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkDynamite SplitReflecting Tom's dynamite with his racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks. But he has less dynamite ammo.
Team perkThat's flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perkCollateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back opponents into terrain.
Standard perkClear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.

Tom & Jerry perk list

All of Tom & Jerry's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.Free
Fly FisherTom's fishing pole is weaker. However, if he hits a wall or the ground with it, he will pull himself to the terrain.1500 perk currency
Dynamite Split Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks. But he has less dynamite ammo.1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

How to unlock Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus

You can unlock Tom & Jerry in multiple ways (Image via Player First Games)

The process of unlocking Tom & Jerry is pretty straightforward, and there are multiple ways to do it. Here are the methods you can use to obtain the characters:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Tom & Jerry cost?

Tom & Jerry costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Tom & Jerry variants and prices

VariantsPrice
Baker Street Tom & Jerry800 Gleamium
Vampire Tom & Jerry800 Gleamium
Detectives Tom & Jerry500 Gleamium
Pirates Tom & Jerry500 Gleamium
Tooniverse Tom & Jerry500 Gleamium

Tom & Jerry fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

As master the art of playing Tom & Jerry, you will unlock a myriad of rewards. These include perk currency, fighter currency, and Glemium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Tom & Jerry:

LevelRewards
1Tom & Jerry badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That's all for our Tom & Jerry guide and their best combos, perks, and other details in MultiVersus.

