MultiVersus Tom & Jerry guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
Tom & Jerry are playable characters in MultiVersus. Together, they are exceptional in this free-to-play platform fighter game. Despite their history as adversaries who have fought for years on end, this unlikely duo now find themselves working in tandem.
Tom & Jerry fall under the Mage class of characters. Although they are not easy to control, with the right setups and combos, they can wreak havoc on their foes with massive damage.
If you want to have Tom & Jerry as your main characters, read this guide for all the details.
Best combos for Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus
The dynamics of Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus are intriguing. Despite being teammates, they sometimes engage in combat with each other. However, their cooperation unveils peculiar combination attacks that wreak havoc upon their foes in a rather unique manner.
Here are all the Tom & Jerry combos that you can perform in battles:
Jump Up, Down + X (Air), Left/Right + X (3 Times), Down + X
Jump Up, Down + Square (Air), Left/Right + Square (3 Times), Down + Square
Slingshot (Mid Range)
I (Hold), A/D + J
RT (Hold), Left/Right + X
R2 (Hold), Left/Right + Square
Paddle & Trash Can
A/D + J, W + J, Move Forward: A/D Jump Up Quick, W + J (Air)
Left/Right + X, Up + X, Move Forward: Left/Right Jump Up Quick, Up + X (Air)
Left/Right + Square, Up + Square, Move Forward: Left/Right Jump Up Quick, Up + Square (Air)
Crusher Slingshot & Side Attack
Jump Up Short (Very Close), S + J (Air), Jump Up Short, I + S (Air), A/D + J (4 Times Quick)
Jump Up Short (Very Close), Down + X (Air), Jump Up Short, RT + Down (Air), Left/Right + X (4 Times Quick)
Jump Up Short (Very Close), Down + Square (Air), Jump Up Short, R2 + Down (Air), Left/Right + Square (4 Times Quick)
Tom & Jerry move list combo
Here is an overview of all the standard and special attacks by Tom & Jerry, along with how you can perform them on different devices:
Attack move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
CAT AND MOUSE
A/D (Hold) + J
Left/Right (Hold) + X
Left/Right (Hold) + Square
Ground
VOLLEY!
J
X
Square
Ground
MALLET TIME
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Ground
PADDLE-PADDLE-PADDLE
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Ground
FELINE POUNCE
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Air
VOLLEY!
J
X
Square
Air
SCRATCH CAT
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Air
TRASH CAN BAND
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Air
CAST-IRON CRUSHER
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Special move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
SLINGSHOT SHARPSHOOTER
K
Y
Triangle
Ground
GOIN' FISHIN
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Ground
ROCKET MOUSE
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Ground
SNAP TRAP
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Air
SLINGSHOT SHARPSHOOTER
K
Y
Triangle
Air
GOIN' FISHIN
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Air
ROCKET MOUSE
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Air
LOOK OUT BELOW!
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
When Jerry is detached from Tom, he stays stationary on the map. Jerry can be targeted by enemies for damage. If he sustains significant damage, he will disappear from the map temporarily as part of a cooldown.
If one of Tom's allies retrieves Jerry, they gain strength, resulting in higher damage output while also being momentarily faster as their speed increases.
When they are apart, if Tom uses a Neutral normal attack (ground), Jerry will shoot a cork toward him. In any other case of a normal attack, Jerry will shoot a cork in the direction that Tom is facing. He can release multiple corks until he depletes his ammo resource.
A key component in MultiVersus combat is the use of perks. These powerups bestow specific buffs upon characters when equipped. Hence, the strategic selection of perks can further bolster Tom & Jerry's prowess.
Here are some top perk recommendations for Tom & Jerry:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Dynamite Split
Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks. But he has less dynamite ammo.
Team perk
That's flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perk
Collateral Damage
You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back opponents into terrain.
Standard perk
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
Tom & Jerry perk list
All of Tom & Jerry's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Fly Fisher
Tom's fishing pole is weaker. However, if he hits a wall or the ground with it, he will pull himself to the terrain.
1500 perk currency
Dynamite Split
Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks. But he has less dynamite ammo.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
1000 perk currency
Armor Crush
Your fully charged attacks can break armor.
1000 perk currency
How to unlock Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus
The process of unlocking Tom & Jerry is pretty straightforward, and there are multiple ways to do it. Here are the methods you can use to obtain the characters:
Using Fighter currency
Using Gleamium (requires money)
How much does Tom & Jerry cost?
Tom & Jerry costs 3000 Fightercurrency or 1000 Gleamium.
All Tom & Jerry variants and prices
Variants
Price
Baker Street Tom & Jerry
800 Gleamium
Vampire Tom & Jerry
800 Gleamium
Detectives Tom & Jerry
500 Gleamium
Pirates Tom & Jerry
500 Gleamium
Tooniverse Tom & Jerry
500 Gleamium
Tom & Jerry fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus
As master the art of playing Tom & Jerry, you will unlock a myriad of rewards. These include perk currency, fighter currency, and Glemium.
Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Tom & Jerry:
Level
Rewards
1
Tom & Jerry badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That's all for our Tom & Jerry guide and their best combos, perks, and other details in MultiVersus.