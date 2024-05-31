MultiVersus Batman guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

  • home icon
By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 31, 2024 15:35 GMT
Mulitiversus Batman
This article teaches you how to play as Batman in Multiversus (Image via WB Games)

Since he's one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, many of you may want to play Batman in MultiVersus. The Dark Knight has some powerful moves in his arsenal and some high-tech gadgets that will allow you to dispatch your foes easily. Playing as the caped crusader can be fun and pulling off his attack combos is extremely satisfying.

If you are interested in learning how to play the Dark Knight in MultiVersus, worry not as this article will go over everything you will need to know to take out your enemies with a rain of Batarangs.

Best combos for Batman in MultiVersus

List of moveset (Image via WB Games)

The billionaire playboy from Gotham City boasts a kit centered around melee attacks and certain nasty surprises that he brought in from the Batcave. You can use his abilities to spring a trap for your enemies given you know how to execute the combo

Here is a set of the best combos you can pull off in this new action-adventure fighter using the Dark Knight.

Name

PlayStation

Xbox

PC

Launch Combo

Square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up

X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up

J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key

Multi-Hit Launch Combo

Hold square button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up

Hold X button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up

Hold J key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key

Bat-Bomb Standard Combo

Triangle button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up

Y button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up

K key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key

Reverse Multi-Hit Combo

Triangle button, X button, square button, x button, square button + left stick side, square button, square button + left stick down, triangle button + left stick up

Y button, A button, X button, A button, X button + left stick side, X button, X button + left stick down, Y button + left stick up


K key, Space, J key, Space, J key + A/D key, J key, J key + S key, K key + W key

Bat-Bomb Grapple Combo

Triangle button, X button, square button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up

  • Y button, A button, X button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up


K key, Space, J key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + A/D key, K key + W key

Batman moveset combos

Similar to other heroes, the Dark Knight also has a set of attacks and special moves that he can use to his advantage.

Attack movelist combos

Ground/ Air

Name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Slide

Hold direction+ J

Hold direction+ Square

Hold Direction+ X

Ground

Batarang

Neutral J

Neutral Square

Neutral X

Air

Aerial Batarang

(On Air) Neutral J

(On Air) Neutral Square

(On Air) Neutral X

Ground

Furious Flurry

Direction+J

Direction+Square

Direction+X

Air

Shadow Jab

(On Air)Direction+J

(On air) Direction+Square

(On Air)Direction+X

Ground

Clean the Air

Up+J

Up+Square

Up+X

Air

Flying Uppercut

(On air) Up+J

(On air) Up+Square

(On air) Up+X

Ground

Crime Sweeper

Down+JDown+SquareDown+X

Air

Heel smash

(On air) Down+J

(On air) Down+Square

(On air) Down+X

Special movelist combos

Ground/Air

Name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Batbomb

Neutral K

Neutral triangle

Neutral Y

Ground

Grapple Snipe

Side+K

Side+Triangle

Side+Y

Ground

Rising Bat

Up+K

Up+Triangle

Up+Y

Air

Rapid Rising Bat

(On Air) Up+K

(On air) Up+Triangle

(On Air) Up+Y

Ground

Smoke Bomb

Down+K

Down+Triangle

down+Y

Air

Crashing Justice

(On air) Down+K

(On Air) Down+Triangle

(On air) down+Y

Also Read: MultiVersus Wonder Woman guide

Best perks for Batman in MultiVersus

List of all perks (Image via WB Games)

The best perks in WB's latest fighting title can either make or break your game, and the same is also the case with Batman.

Here are the best perks for the Dark Knight that you should unlock and equip.

Perk Type

Perk Name

Perk Effect

Signature

Bouncerang

Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to you will apply 3 stacks of weakened.

That's Flammable, Doc

Team

Your team can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite

If your teammate also selects this perk, ignite damage and duration is doubled.


Strong

Last Stand

While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies applies weakened.

Standard

Armor Crush

Your fully charged attacks break armor.

Batman Perk list

Here is a list of all the perks you can unlock for Gotham's protector in WB's latest fighting game.

Signature perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Well rounded

Gain a 5% boost to attack and defense

Free

Precision Grapple

Your grappling hook reels him in faster and emits a powerful blast when Batman arrives at his destination. However, you deals no damage or knockback while the grappling hook reels him in

1,500

Bouncerang



Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to Batman will apply 3 stacks of weakened.

1,500

Team Perk List

Perk

Effect

Price

That's Flammable, Doc!

Your team can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite

If your teammate also selects this perk, ignite damage and duration is increased

1,000

Purest of Motivations

Your team receives a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.

If your teammate also selects this perk, the damage boost lasts for 20 seconds


Free

Stronger Than Ever

Your team receives armor for 2 seconds after respawning.

If your teammate also selects this perk, the armor duration is doubled


1,000

Snowball Effect

Your team gains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If your teammate also selects this perk, the damage boost is doubled.

1,000

Protective Momentum

Your team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground in the same direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If your teammate also selects this perk, the projectile shield activates faster:


1,000

Press The Advantage

Your team applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If your teammate also selects this perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage instead.


1,000

Strong Perk list

Perk

Effect

Cost

Speed Force Assist

You receive 5% increased base movement speed.

Free

2 Fast 2 Bloc

Your dash attacks break armor

1,000

Troll Tactics

Your taunts are fancier but taunting gives your enemies a rage buff

1,000

Last Stand

While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies applies weakened.

1,000

Airwalker

Inputing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform below you. This platform consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.

1,000

Standard Perk List

Perk

Effect

Cost

Pugilist

Your melee attacks deal increased damage

Free

Static Electricity

After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, your next projectile applies shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer.

1,000

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy

1,000

Clear The Air

Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.

1,000

Armor Killer

Hitting an armored enemy will briefly stop them from using armor

1,000

Armor Crush

Your fully charged attacks break armor.

1,000

How to unlock Batman in MultiVersus

One of the variants that you can purchase (Image via WB Games)

Unlocking the protector of Gotham is rather simple. Head to the Fighters tab on your home screen and select Dark Knight. You will get an option to unlock the character called Purchase Fighter at the cost of your in-game currency or real money.

How much does Batman cost?

You will need either 1,000 Gleanium (premium currency) or 3,000 Fighter Currency to get this hero. You will be able to get the latter by grinding the game, and although acquiring the necessary amount might be a lengthy process, you will be able to unlock the Dark Knight for free.

But the skins or Variants can only be unlocked at the cost of real money. Here is a chart of all the available cosmetics for the hero and how much Gleamium they cost.

VariantsCost (Gleamium)
OriginalFree
Samurai2,000
Animated Series2,000
Knight to Remember800
Ugly Sweater800
Gotham Guardian500
Tooniverse500

Batman Mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Playing with one hero will increase your mastery with the said hero (Image via WB Games)

Similar to other heroes, you will get a few goodies with every rank of mastery you gain with the Dark Knight. Here is a list of all the rewards you can obtain from leveling up and completing the mastery challenges using Gotham's Protector.

Also read: 5 best characters for new Players in MultiVersus

Mastery Level

Rewards

1

Badge

2

Perk Currency X 125

3

Perk Currency X 150

4

Perk Currency X 175

5

Fighter Currency X 100

6

Perk Currency X 250

7

Perk Currency X 275

8

Perk Currency X 300

9

Perk Currency X 325

10

Fighter Currency x 200

11

Perk Currency X 500

12

Perk Currency X 600

13

Perk Currency X 700

14

Fighter Currency X 300

15

Gleamium x 150

That's it for this article. For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.

