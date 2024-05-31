MultiVersus Batman guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
Since he's one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, many of you may want to play Batman in MultiVersus. The Dark Knight has some powerful moves in his arsenal and some high-tech gadgets that will allow you to dispatch your foes easily. Playing as the caped crusader can be fun and pulling off his attack combos is extremely satisfying.
If you are interested in learning how to play the Dark Knight in MultiVersus, worry not as this article will go over everything you will need to know to take out your enemies with a rain of Batarangs.
Best combos for Batman in MultiVersus
The billionaire playboy from Gotham City boasts a kit centered around melee attacks and certain nasty surprises that he brought in from the Batcave. You can use his abilities to spring a trap for your enemies given you know how to execute the combo
Here is a set of the best combos you can pull off in this new action-adventure fighter using the Dark Knight.
Name
PlayStation
Xbox
PC
Launch Combo
Square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up
X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up
J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key
Multi-Hit Launch Combo
Hold square button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up
Hold X button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up
Hold J key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key
Bat-Bomb Standard Combo
Triangle button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up
Y button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up
K key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key
Reverse Multi-Hit Combo
Triangle button, X button, square button, x button, square button + left stick side, square button, square button + left stick down, triangle button + left stick up
Y button, A button, X button, A button, X button + left stick side, X button, X button + left stick down, Y button + left stick up
K key, Space, J key, Space, J key + A/D key, J key, J key + S key, K key + W key
Bat-Bomb Grapple Combo
Triangle button, X button, square button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up
Y button, A button, X button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up
K key, Space, J key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + A/D key, K key + W key
Batman moveset combos
Similar to other heroes, the Dark Knight also has a set of attacks and special moves that he can use to his advantage.
The best perks in WB's latest fighting title can either make or break your game, and the same is also the case with Batman.
Here are the best perks for the Dark Knight that you should unlock and equip.
Perk Type
Perk Name
Perk Effect
Signature
Bouncerang
Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to you will apply 3 stacks of weakened.
That's Flammable, Doc
Team
Your team can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite
If your teammate also selects this perk, ignite damage and duration is doubled.
Strong
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies applies weakened.
Standard
Armor Crush
Your fully charged attacks break armor.
Batman Perk list
Here is a list of all the perks you can unlock for Gotham's protector in WB's latest fighting game.
Signature perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Well rounded
Gain a 5% boost to attack and defense
Free
Precision Grapple
Your grappling hook reels him in faster and emits a powerful blast when Batman arrives at his destination. However, you deals no damage or knockback while the grappling hook reels him in
1,500
Bouncerang
Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to Batman will apply 3 stacks of weakened.
1,500
Team Perk List
Perk
Effect
Price
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your team can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite
If your teammate also selects this perk, ignite damage and duration is increased
1,000
Purest of Motivations
Your team receives a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.
If your teammate also selects this perk, the damage boost lasts for 20 seconds
Free
Stronger Than Ever
Your team receives armor for 2 seconds after respawning.
If your teammate also selects this perk, the armor duration is doubled
1,000
Snowball Effect
Your team gains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If your teammate also selects this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1,000
Protective Momentum
Your team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground in the same direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If your teammate also selects this perk, the projectile shield activates faster:
1,000
Press The Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If your teammate also selects this perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage instead.
1,000
Strong Perk list
Perk
Effect
Cost
Speed Force Assist
You receive 5% increased base movement speed.
Free
2 Fast 2 Bloc
Your dash attacks break armor
1,000
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier but taunting gives your enemies a rage buff
1,000
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies applies weakened.
1,000
Airwalker
Inputing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform below you. This platform consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1,000
Standard Perk List
Perk
Effect
Cost
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, your next projectile applies shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer.
1,000
Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy
1,000
Clear The Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1,000
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored enemy will briefly stop them from using armor
1,000
Armor Crush
Your fully charged attacks break armor.
1,000
How to unlock Batman in MultiVersus
Unlocking the protector of Gotham is rather simple. Head to the Fighters tab on your home screen and select Dark Knight. You will get an option to unlock the character called Purchase Fighter at the cost of your in-game currency or real money.
How much does Batman cost?
You will need either 1,000 Gleanium (premium currency) or 3,000 Fighter Currency to get this hero. You will be able to get the latter by grinding the game, and although acquiring the necessary amount might be a lengthy process, you will be able to unlock the Dark Knight for free.
But the skins or Variants can only be unlocked at the cost of real money. Here is a chart of all the available cosmetics for the hero and how much Gleamium they cost.
Variants
Cost (Gleamium)
Original
Free
Samurai
2,000
Animated Series
2,000
Knight to Remember
800
Ugly Sweater
800
Gotham Guardian
500
Tooniverse
500
Batman Mastery rewards in MultiVersus
Similar to other heroes, you will get a few goodies with every rank of mastery you gain with the Dark Knight. Here is a list of all the rewards you can obtain from leveling up and completing the mastery challenges using Gotham's Protector.