MultiVersus Batman guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Since he's one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, many of you may want to play Batman in MultiVersus. The Dark Knight has some powerful moves in his arsenal and some high-tech gadgets that will allow you to dispatch your foes easily. Playing as the caped crusader can be fun and pulling off his attack combos is extremely satisfying.

If you are interested in learning how to play the Dark Knight in MultiVersus, worry not as this article will go over everything you will need to know to take out your enemies with a rain of Batarangs.

Best combos for Batman in MultiVersus

List of moveset (Image via WB Games)

The billionaire playboy from Gotham City boasts a kit centered around melee attacks and certain nasty surprises that he brought in from the Batcave. You can use his abilities to spring a trap for your enemies given you know how to execute the combo

Here is a set of the best combos you can pull off in this new action-adventure fighter using the Dark Knight.

Name PlayStation Xbox PC Launch Combo Square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key Multi-Hit Launch Combo Hold square button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up Hold X button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up Hold J key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key Bat-Bomb Standard Combo Triangle button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up Y button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up K key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + W key Reverse Multi-Hit Combo Triangle button, X button, square button, x button, square button + left stick side, square button, square button + left stick down, triangle button + left stick up Y button, A button, X button, A button, X button + left stick side, X button, X button + left stick down, Y button + left stick up

K key, Space, J key, Space, J key + A/D key, J key, J key + S key, K key + W key Bat-Bomb Grapple Combo Triangle button, X button, square button, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, square button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick side, triangle button + left stick up Y button, A button, X button, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, X button + left stick side, Y button + left stick side, Y button + left stick up



K key, Space, J key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key + A/D key, K key + W key

Batman moveset combos

Similar to other heroes, the Dark Knight also has a set of attacks and special moves that he can use to his advantage.

Attack movelist combos

Ground/ Air Name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Slide Hold direction+ J Hold direction+ Square Hold Direction+ X Ground Batarang Neutral J Neutral Square Neutral X Air Aerial Batarang (On Air) Neutral J (On Air) Neutral Square (On Air) Neutral X Ground Furious Flurry Direction+J Direction+Square Direction+X Air Shadow Jab (On Air)Direction+J (On air) Direction+Square (On Air)Direction+X Ground Clean the Air Up+J Up+Square Up+X Air Flying Uppercut (On air) Up+J (On air) Up+Square (On air) Up+X Ground Crime Sweeper Down+J Down+Square Down+X Air Heel smash (On air) Down+J (On air) Down+Square (On air) Down+X

Special movelist combos

Ground/Air Name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Batbomb Neutral K Neutral triangle Neutral Y Ground Grapple Snipe Side+K Side+Triangle Side+Y Ground Rising Bat Up+K Up+Triangle Up+Y Air Rapid Rising Bat (On Air) Up+K (On air) Up+Triangle (On Air) Up+Y Ground Smoke Bomb Down+K Down+Triangle down+Y Air Crashing Justice (On air) Down+K (On Air) Down+Triangle (On air) down+Y

Best perks for Batman in MultiVersus

List of all perks (Image via WB Games)

The best perks in WB's latest fighting title can either make or break your game, and the same is also the case with Batman.

Here are the best perks for the Dark Knight that you should unlock and equip.

Perk Type Perk Name Perk Effect Signature Bouncerang Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to you will apply 3 stacks of weakened. That's Flammable, Doc Team Your team can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite If your teammate also selects this perk, ignite damage and duration is doubled.

Strong Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies applies weakened. Standard Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks break armor.

Batman Perk list

Here is a list of all the perks you can unlock for Gotham's protector in WB's latest fighting game.

Signature perk list

Perk Effect Price Well rounded Gain a 5% boost to attack and defense Free Precision Grapple Your grappling hook reels him in faster and emits a powerful blast when Batman arrives at his destination. However, you deals no damage or knockback while the grappling hook reels him in 1,500 Bouncerang



Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to Batman will apply 3 stacks of weakened. 1,500

Team Perk List

Perk Effect Price That's Flammable, Doc! Your team can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite If your teammate also selects this perk, ignite damage and duration is increased 1,000 Purest of Motivations Your team receives a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out. If your teammate also selects this perk, the damage boost lasts for 20 seconds

Free Stronger Than Ever Your team receives armor for 2 seconds after respawning. If your teammate also selects this perk, the armor duration is doubled

1,000 Snowball Effect Your team gains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage. If your teammate also selects this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1,000 Protective Momentum Your team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground in the same direction for at least 0.5 seconds. If your teammate also selects this perk, the projectile shield activates faster:

1,000 Press The Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage. If your teammate also selects this perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage instead.

1,000

Strong Perk list

Perk Effect Cost Speed Force Assist You receive 5% increased base movement speed. Free 2 Fast 2 Bloc Your dash attacks break armor 1,000 Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier but taunting gives your enemies a rage buff 1,000 Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies applies weakened. 1,000 Airwalker Inputing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform below you. This platform consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1,000

Standard Perk List

Perk Effect Cost Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, your next projectile applies shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer. 1,000 Second Wind Beneath Your Wings You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy 1,000 Clear The Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1,000 Armor Killer Hitting an armored enemy will briefly stop them from using armor 1,000 Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks break armor. 1,000

How to unlock Batman in MultiVersus

One of the variants that you can purchase (Image via WB Games)

Unlocking the protector of Gotham is rather simple. Head to the Fighters tab on your home screen and select Dark Knight. You will get an option to unlock the character called Purchase Fighter at the cost of your in-game currency or real money.

How much does Batman cost?

You will need either 1,000 Gleanium (premium currency) or 3,000 Fighter Currency to get this hero. You will be able to get the latter by grinding the game, and although acquiring the necessary amount might be a lengthy process, you will be able to unlock the Dark Knight for free.

But the skins or Variants can only be unlocked at the cost of real money. Here is a chart of all the available cosmetics for the hero and how much Gleamium they cost.

Variants Cost (Gleamium) Original Free Samurai 2,000 Animated Series 2,000 Knight to Remember 800 Ugly Sweater 800 Gotham Guardian 500 Tooniverse 500

Batman Mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Playing with one hero will increase your mastery with the said hero (Image via WB Games)

Similar to other heroes, you will get a few goodies with every rank of mastery you gain with the Dark Knight. Here is a list of all the rewards you can obtain from leveling up and completing the mastery challenges using Gotham's Protector.

Mastery Level Rewards 1 Badge 2 Perk Currency X 125 3 Perk Currency X 150 4 Perk Currency X 175 5 Fighter Currency X 100 6 Perk Currency X 250 7 Perk Currency X 275 8 Perk Currency X 300 9 Perk Currency X 325 10 Fighter Currency x 200 11 Perk Currency X 500 12 Perk Currency X 600 13 Perk Currency X 700 14 Fighter Currency X 300 15 Gleamium x 150

