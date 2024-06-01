MultiVersus Finn the Human guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
Character classes are what make MultiVersus different from your run-of-the-mill platform fighter. It's a smart move on the developers' part, aiming to draw in a wider audience by making the game more inclusive. When it comes to filling roles, all the characters stand out, but Finn the Human dominates as one of the strongest in the Assassin class.
Controlling Finn and all his moves isn't an easy task, and yet, when handled well, he emerges as one of the most powerful of all. His forte lies in speed and agility, coupled with distinctive special abilities.
If MultiVersus is uncharted territory for you but your interest in making Finn the Human your main character is piqued, this guide will illuminate every detail concerning him.
Best combos for Finn the Human in MultiVersus
The title showcases various facets of Finn's combos. He is not only strong in power but also speed and agility, implying that he needs to stay active during the fight to charge his moves.
The following are all of Finn's combos that you can perform in battles:
Jump Up, S + J (Air), Down + J (Air), A/D + K, Down + J
Jump Up, Down + X (Air), Down + X (Air), Right/Left + Y, Down + X
Jump Up, Down + Square (Air), Down + Square (Air), Right/Left + Triangle, Down + Square
Air Kick & Backpack
Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air), A/D + J (Air), W + K (Air)
Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air), Right/Left + X (Air), Up + Y (Air)
Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air), Right/Left + Square (Air), Up + Triangle (Air)
Jumping Side Attack & Air Dash
Move Forward Jump Forward Short, A/D + J (2 times quickly), A/D + K (Air), Up + J (Air)
Move Forward Jump Forward Short, Right/Left + X (2 times quickly), Right/Left + Y (Air), Up + X (Air)
Move Forward Jump Forward Short, Right/Left + Square (2 times quickly), Right/Left + Triangle (Air), Up + Square (Air)
Jumping Side Attack & Soaring Backpack Basic
Jump Forward Short, A/D + J (Air, Quick), W + J (Air), W + K (Air)
Jump Forward Short, Right/Left + X (Air, Quick), Up + X (Air), Up + Y (Air)
Jump Forward Short, Right/Left + Square (Air, Quick), Up + Square (Air), Up + Triangle (Air)
Finn the Human move list combo
The different melee and special attacks used by Finn the Human will be detailed in this section with instructions on executing them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Attack move list combos
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
SLAM-A-PACK!
A/D (Hold) + J
Left/Right (Hold) + X
Left/Right (Hold) + Square
Ground
CHOP!
J
X
Square
Ground
THE SWORD STUFF!
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Ground
SLASHER!
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Ground
LOW BLOW, BRO!
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Air
SLAM-BAM-IN-A-CAN!
J
X
Square
Air
FLYING SWORD MOVES!
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Air
SKY PUNCH!
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Air
GROUND CHOP!
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Special move list combos
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
HIGH FIVE, DUDE!
K
Y
Triangle
Ground
GET SKRONKED!
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Ground
BACKPACK ATTACK!
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Ground
SWEET DEALS!
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Air
HIGH FIVE, DUDE!
K
Y
Triangle
Air
MATHEMATICAL AIR DASH!
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Air
SOARING BACKPACK ATTACK
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Air
ALGEBRAIC STOMP!
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Moreover, Finn augments his special attacks with coins. Upon hitting enemies, they drop coins which can then be collected by Finn or his allies to raise Finn's coin count.
When Finn charges his attacks on the ground, he can move during the process; however, the power of his attacks is only boosted when he moves. An interesting trait about his Grounded Neutral Special attack is that it charges each time he moves, irrespective of whether he initiates an attack or not.
Perks are essentially powerups that you can equip onto characters to grant them specific buffs during fights in MultiVersus. This means choosing the most suitable perks for Finn will further boost his abilities.
Here is a list of the top perks for him:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Backpack Strength
The backpack deals more damage and knockback. The damage amount depends on the coin Finn is holding, and he loses coins after attacking with the backpack
Team perk
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the opponent with the highest damage.
The damage boost is doubled if your teammate also chooses this perk.
Strong perk
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perk
Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
Finn the Human perk list
All of Finn the Human's various perks are listed below:
Signature perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
You receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Going Out of Business
Every item on Finn's shop is discounted by 200 gold for 10 seconds (after your ally is rung out). It is also active after Finn reaches 100 damage.
1500 perk currency
Backpack Strength
The backpack deals more damage and knockback. The damage amount depends on the coin Finn is holding, and he loses coins after attacking with the backpack
1500 perk currency
Team perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate selects this perk, the boost lasts 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies above 125 damage.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
1000 perk currency
Armor Crush
Your fully charged attacks can break armor.
1000 perk currency
How to unlock Finn the Human in MultiVersus
Acquiring Finn the Human is quite easy, and there are several different avenues through which you can do it. Check out the following methods to get hold of this character:
Using Fighter currency
Using Gleamium (requires money)
How much does Finn the Humancost?
Finn the Human costs 3000 Fightercurrency or 1000 Gleamium.
All Finn the Humanvariants and prices
Variants
Price
Fern
2000 Gleamium
Ugly Sweater Finn
800 Gleamium
Pajama Finn
500 Gleamium
Tooniverse Finn
500 Gleamium
Finn the Human fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus
Once you become adept at playing Finn the Human, a multitude of rewards will be yours for the taking, such as perk currency, fighter currency, and Glemium.
Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Finn the Human:
Level
Rewards
1
Finn Badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
352 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That's all for our Finn the Human guide and their best combos, perks, and other information in MultiVersus.