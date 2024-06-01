MultiVersus Finn the Human guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Character classes are what make MultiVersus different from your run-of-the-mill platform fighter. It's a smart move on the developers' part, aiming to draw in a wider audience by making the game more inclusive. When it comes to filling roles, all the characters stand out, but Finn the Human dominates as one of the strongest in the Assassin class.

Controlling Finn and all his moves isn't an easy task, and yet, when handled well, he emerges as one of the most powerful of all. His forte lies in speed and agility, coupled with distinctive special abilities.

If MultiVersus is uncharted territory for you but your interest in making Finn the Human your main character is piqued, this guide will illuminate every detail concerning him.

Best combos for Finn the Human in MultiVersus

Finn is one of the best assassins who can deal massive damage with the right combos. (Image via Player First Games)

The title showcases various facets of Finn's combos. He is not only strong in power but also speed and agility, implying that he needs to stay active during the fight to charge his moves.

The following are all of Finn's combos that you can perform in battles:

Combo PC Xbox

PlayStation Side Attack & Backpack A/D + J, A/D + J, Jump+ K Right/Left + X, Right/Left + X, A + Y Right/Left + Square, Right/Left + Square, Cross + Triangle Slasher & Jump Backpack A/D + J, A/D + J, Jump+ J, Jump Forward (Air), A/D + J (Air), W + K (Air) Right/Left + X, Right/Left + X, Jump Forward (Air), Right/Left + X (Air), Up + Y (Air) Right/Left + Square, Right/Left + Square, Jump Forward (Air), Right/Left + Square (Air), Up + Triangle (Air) Double Ground Chop & Skronked Blow Jump Up, S + J (Air), Down + J (Air), A/D + K, Down + J Jump Up, Down + X (Air), Down + X (Air), Right/Left + Y, Down + X Jump Up, Down + Square (Air), Down + Square (Air), Right/Left + Triangle, Down + Square Air Kick & Backpack Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air), A/D + J (Air), W + K (Air) Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air), Right/Left + X (Air), Up + Y (Air) Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air), Right/Left + Square (Air), Up + Triangle (Air) Jumping Side Attack & Air Dash Move Forward Jump Forward Short, A/D + J (2 times quickly), A/D + K (Air), Up + J (Air) Move Forward Jump Forward Short, Right/Left + X (2 times quickly), Right/Left + Y (Air), Up + X (Air) Move Forward Jump Forward Short, Right/Left + Square (2 times quickly), Right/Left + Triangle (Air), Up + Square (Air) Jumping Side Attack & Soaring Backpack Basic Jump Forward Short, A/D + J (Air, Quick), W + J (Air), W + K (Air) Jump Forward Short, Right/Left + X (Air, Quick), Up + X (Air), Up + Y (Air) Jump Forward Short, Right/Left + Square (Air, Quick), Up + Square (Air), Up + Triangle (Air)

Finn the Human move list combo

The different melee and special attacks used by Finn the Human will be detailed in this section with instructions on executing them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground SLAM-A-PACK! A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground CHOP! J X Square Ground THE SWORD STUFF! A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground SLASHER! W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground LOW BLOW, BRO! S + J Down + X Down + Square Air SLAM-BAM-IN-A-CAN! J X Square Air FLYING SWORD MOVES! A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air SKY PUNCH! W + J Up + X Up + Square Air GROUND CHOP! S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground HIGH FIVE, DUDE! K Y Triangle Ground GET SKRONKED! A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground BACKPACK ATTACK! W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground SWEET DEALS! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air HIGH FIVE, DUDE! K Y Triangle Air MATHEMATICAL AIR DASH! A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air SOARING BACKPACK ATTACK W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air ALGEBRAIC STOMP! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Moreover, Finn augments his special attacks with coins. Upon hitting enemies, they drop coins which can then be collected by Finn or his allies to raise Finn's coin count.

When Finn charges his attacks on the ground, he can move during the process; however, the power of his attacks is only boosted when he moves. An interesting trait about his Grounded Neutral Special attack is that it charges each time he moves, irrespective of whether he initiates an attack or not.

Best perks for Finn the Human in MultiVersus

Specific perks can greatly power up Finn. (Image via Player First Games)

Perks are essentially powerups that you can equip onto characters to grant them specific buffs during fights in MultiVersus. This means choosing the most suitable perks for Finn will further boost his abilities.

Here is a list of the top perks for him:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk

Backpack Strength

The backpack deals more damage and knockback. The damage amount depends on the coin Finn is holding, and he loses coins after attacking with the backpack

Team perk Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the opponent with the highest damage.



The damage boost is doubled if your teammate also chooses this perk. Strong perk Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Standard perk Second Wind Beneath Your Wings You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.

Finn the Human perk list

All of Finn the Human's various perks are listed below:

Signature perk list

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded You receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free Going Out of Business Every item on Finn's shop is discounted by 200 gold for 10 seconds (after your ally is rung out). It is also active after Finn reaches 100 damage. 1500 perk currency Backpack Strength The backpack deals more damage and knockback. The damage amount depends on the coin Finn is holding, and he loses coins after attacking with the backpack 1500 perk currency

Team perk list

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate selects this perk, the boost lasts 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.

1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies above 125 damage. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Finn the Human in MultiVersus

Unlocking Finn the Human requires Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)

Acquiring Finn the Human is quite easy, and there are several different avenues through which you can do it. Check out the following methods to get hold of this character:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Finn the Human cost?

Finn the Human costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Finn the Human variants and prices

Variants Price Fern 2000 Gleamium Ugly Sweater Finn 800 Gleamium Pajama Finn 500 Gleamium Tooniverse Finn 500 Gleamium

Finn the Human fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Once you become adept at playing Finn the Human, a multitude of rewards will be yours for the taking, such as perk currency, fighter currency, and Glemium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Finn the Human:

Level Rewards 1 Finn Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 352 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That's all for our Finn the Human guide and their best combos, perks, and other information in MultiVersus.

