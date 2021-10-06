Mushroom DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Everything you need to know

Mushrooms are somewhat of a seasonal item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are special to the autumn season, which Northern Hemisphere players have just entered. There are a lot of great recipes with mushrooms, and they can even be grown on the island. Here's everything players need to know about how to get mushrooms and what to make with them in Animal Crossing.

There are currently five different types of mushrooms in Animal Crossing. They each have different uses and different prices.

Flat Mushroom - 200 Bells

Rare Mushroom - 16,000 Bells

Round Mushroom - 200 Bells

Skinny Mushroom - 300 Bells

Elegant Mushroom - 10,000 Bells

Players can find thin, round, flat, and elegant mushrooms randomly spawned on the ground near regular trees and cedar trees. Every day at 5 a.m. local time, a new group of mushrooms should appear. Rare mushrooms are hidden and often need to be dug up.

The following recipes involve mushrooms for Animal Crossing players:

Forest floor - 1 rare mushroom, 2 round mushrooms, 2 skinny mushrooms, 2 flat mushrooms, 10 clumps of weeds

Forest wall - 2 elegant mushrooms, 2 round mushrooms, 2 skinny mushrooms, 2 flat mushrooms, 10 wood

Mush lamp - 1 skinny mushroom, 5 clay

Mush log - 2 skinny mushrooms, 1 log stool (4 hardwood)

Mush low stool - 2 round mushrooms

Mush parasol - 3 flat mushrooms

Mush partition - 3 skinny mushrooms

Mush table - 2 flat mushrooms, 6 wood

Mush umbrella - 3 flat mushrooms

Mush wall - 1 skinny mushroom, 1 elegant mushroom, 1 round mushroom, 1 flat mushroom

Mushroom wand - 3 skinny mushrooms, 3 star fragments

Mushroom wreath - 10 tree branches, 1 round mushroom, 1 skinny mushroom, 1 flat mushroom

It's safe to say that during the Autumn season in Animal Crossing, mushrooms will be in high demand. There are tons of great recipes for them, and fortunately, they're easy to find on the island. Even if they're not used for crafting, a few mushrooms by themselves carry a high price tag.

