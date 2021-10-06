Mushroom DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Everything you need to know

Mushrooms are somewhat of a seasonal item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are special to the autumn season, which Northern Hemisphere players have just entered. There are a lot of great recipes with mushrooms, and they can even be grown on the island. Here's everything players need to know about how to get mushrooms and what to make with them in Animal Crossing.
A guide to mushroom DIY in Animal Crossing
There are currently five different types of mushrooms in Animal Crossing. They each have different uses and different prices.
- Flat Mushroom - 200 Bells
- Rare Mushroom - 16,000 Bells
- Round Mushroom - 200 Bells
- Skinny Mushroom - 300 Bells
- Elegant Mushroom - 10,000 Bells
Players can find thin, round, flat, and elegant mushrooms randomly spawned on the ground near regular trees and cedar trees. Every day at 5 a.m. local time, a new group of mushrooms should appear. Rare mushrooms are hidden and often need to be dug up.
The following recipes involve mushrooms for Animal Crossing players:
- Forest floor - 1 rare mushroom, 2 round mushrooms, 2 skinny mushrooms, 2 flat mushrooms, 10 clumps of weeds
- Forest wall - 2 elegant mushrooms, 2 round mushrooms, 2 skinny mushrooms, 2 flat mushrooms, 10 wood
- Mush lamp - 1 skinny mushroom, 5 clay
- Mush log - 2 skinny mushrooms, 1 log stool (4 hardwood)
- Mush low stool - 2 round mushrooms
- Mush parasol - 3 flat mushrooms
- Mush partition - 3 skinny mushrooms
- Mush table - 2 flat mushrooms, 6 wood
- Mush umbrella - 3 flat mushrooms
- Mush wall - 1 skinny mushroom, 1 elegant mushroom, 1 round mushroom, 1 flat mushroom
- Mushroom wand - 3 skinny mushrooms, 3 star fragments
- Mushroom wreath - 10 tree branches, 1 round mushroom, 1 skinny mushroom, 1 flat mushroom
It's safe to say that during the Autumn season in Animal Crossing, mushrooms will be in high demand. There are tons of great recipes for them, and fortunately, they're easy to find on the island. Even if they're not used for crafting, a few mushrooms by themselves carry a high price tag.