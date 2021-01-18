Mythpat's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has expanded immensely and has garnered a massive player base, which has led to the growth of content creation and streaming.

Mithilesh Patankar, aka Mythpat, is arguably one of the most popular Indian content creators. He creates videos on a wide variety of games, including the fast-paced battle royale title. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Mythpat’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 2276730840, and his IGN is mythpattttt.

Lifetime stats

Mythpat has competed in six squad matches to date and has emerged on top on two occasions, which comes to a win percentage of 33.33%. In the process, he has bagged five frags at a K/D ratio of 1.25.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has been featured in 16 games and has stood victorious in two of them, maintaining a win ratio of 12.50%. He has registered 12 kills, having a K/D ratio of 0.86.

Lastly, the content creator has eight solo matches to his name and has bettered his foes in two of them, corresponding to a win rate of 25.00%. With a K/D ratio of 10.83, he has collected 65 frags.

Mythpat hasn’t played any games in the ongoing ranked season.

CS Career

In Clash Squad, Mythpat has contented in 15 games and has remained unbeaten in three of them, translating to a win rate of 20.00%. He has accumulated 14 kills, upholding a KDA of 1.24.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Mythpat started his journey in content creation around two and a half years ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to July 2018. He currently has over 6.34 million subscribers and has over 1.15 billion views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Mythpat has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. The links for them are given below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He has a Discord server as well; click here to join it.

