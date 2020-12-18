Nadeshot might have leaked TimTheTatman joining 100 Thieves

An eagle-eyed viewer has screenshotted some claims about Timothy "TimTheTatman" Jon Betar joining 100 Thieves.

During a stream brought to light by Esports Talk, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag pulled up his email on the screen, and viewers could see everything. Most emails were for his personal business or the usual Amazon deals found in an email list. However, near the bottom of the screen, one viewer noticed an email titled "TimTheTatman Update."

Following the title of the email, the main content said, "If he's not local, we shouldn't force the issue of him joining." The content gets cut off there, and unfortunately, there's no more to go off of, but Nadeshot's email might reveal a lot about TimTheTatman and 100 Thieves.

TimTheTatman and a possible deal with Nadeshot's 100 Thieves

TimTheTatman recently discussed significant deals that were coming up for his stream. The Twitch star announced that he would be offline for a short time while getting those deals done, supposedly along with Nickmercs. While away from streaming, what the deal was is up for speculation.

No one knows for sure what the deal will end up being, but some past hints could line up with what's happening now. During an older stream, TimTheTatman discussed how he was one of the only people or streamers he knew weren't signed to any organization.

Essentially, he seemed to feel left out compared to his peers. The 30-year-old asked his chat to list off organizations that they could see him in. FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves were easily the most popular choices, and TimTheTatman also mentioned TSM as an option.

Advertisement

After the story started gaining traction, Nadeshot viewers began to ask if TimTheTatman could join 100 Thieves. He claimed that Tim would be a great addition to the brand and fit in well, but ultimately was probably far too expensive to make any sense.

The 28-year-old is right that TimTheTatman already has his own unique brand that doesn't necessarily need any organization and is very expensive.

However, Nadeshot has been known to not only leak new information but bluff about deals being too expensive. The co-owner and CEO of 100 Thieves said the same thing about acquiring a spot in the Call of Duty League for Black Ops Cold War, and now, 100 Thieves is a part of it.