NadeShot promises "S*x is temporary, gaming is forever" tattoo if tweet gets 100,000 RT's; Twitter makes it happen

Matthew "Nadeshot" Hagg, one of the most iconic gamers of all time, has lost a bet on Twitter to the gaming community in a dramatic turn of events.

Recently, 100 Thieves content creator Erind "GGFrosty" Puka dared Nadeshot to get a tattoo with the words, "S*x is temporary, gaming is permanent."

For 100 Thieves and Nadeshot fans, this quote is pretty iconic and has been referenced numerous times in the past.

However, the unexpected unity displayed by the gaming community has taken over Twitter, and it looks like the co-owner and CEO of 100 Thieves will have to get a new tattoo.

Jake Lucky from Esports Talk covered the story in an informative video where he spoke about the unsung unity amidst gamers. From Thanos to Batman memes, this tattoo dare is rapidly taking over the internet.

100T Froste challenges Nadeshot to get a "S*x is temporary, gaming is permanent" tattoo

It started with a simple Tweet from 100T Froste, asking Nadeshot how many retweets would it take for him to get inked. The 28-year-old responded with a generous number, at least 100,000 retweets, thinking he could steer clear of the inevitable.

how many retweets on a tweet for you to get "Sex is temporary, gaming is forever" tatted on you? — Froste 💯 (@Froste) February 26, 2021

Nadeshot mentioned in his response that there was nothing to worry about since Froste "doesn't have that kind of pull."

However, he was positively baffled by the outcome in a matter of a few hours.

Froste don’t have that type of pull — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) February 26, 2021

Froste got straight down to business as he decided to call upon the gaming community with one goal in mind. Like Captain America uniting the Avengers with his battle cry, "Avengers Assemble," Froste asked for their support on Twitter.

dawgggggggggg im actually sitting here crying — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) February 26, 2021

Almost everyone who's anyone in the gaming community responded with their support.

Ninja, DrLupo, CourageJD, Valkyrae, TimTheTatMan, Simple, Slasher, Neekolul, SypherPK, Hecz, Scump, Justin Taylor, and even the CDL page shared the tweet to hype up the movement.

44k in 1 hour oh brother — Sym (@Symfuhny) February 26, 2021

It’s not at 10k... it’s 90k now :) pic.twitter.com/dc8Bb7fmM8 — AsianBrom (@AsianBrom) February 26, 2021

Nadeshot was shocked to see the number of retweets Froste got on his dare. The former's father and girlfriend also retweeted the dare.

He jokingly added that Froste somehow stole the gauntlet from Thanos and is making people retweet.

This sort of unity displayed by the gaming community only shows how much the quote resonates with gamers. "S*x is temporary, gaming is permanent" is rapidly becoming a punchline on Twitter.

Fuck them Ebay resellers, get your “Sex is temporary, gaming is forever” flag here:



👉https://t.co/QvgBIQlYSK👈 — Froste 💯 (@Froste) February 26, 2021

sex is temporary, gaming is forever will look really nice in comic sans on your left asscheek @Nadeshot — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 26, 2021

Jake Lucky mentioned in his video that he has never seen a movement spread so quickly in the gaming community.

Indeed, this day will go down in history as the time one of the most famous CEOs in esports history, Nadeshot, lost a tattoo bet to his own content creator, GGFroste.