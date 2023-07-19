Naraka Bladepoint “Invalid Code” error: How to fix Redeem Code issues, possible reasons, and more

Naraka Bladepoint is now free-to-play on all major platforms, and the battle royale is celebrating this event by allowing players to get their hands on a lot of free loot via Redeem Codes and Twitch Drops. However, many players seem to be encountering errors when trying to redeem the various codes in the game, as every time they are inputting it, they get the “invalid Code” error.

This is one of the more annoying bugs that players seem to be facing in the battle royale at the moment, and there does not seem to be a permanent fix to it apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can deal with the “Invalid Code” error for Redeem Codes in Naraka Bladepoint.

Fixing the Redeem Code “Invalid Code” error in Naraka Bladepoint

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT @NARAKATHEGAME

Come and join the truly unchained melee-focused BR pic.twitter.com/xyF1nc5e9K Nothing can stop us; the servers are back online and the game is now also available on PS5!Come and join the truly unchained melee-focused BR #NARAKABLADEPOINT for FREE: gsght.com/c/dhhlc3

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you can tap into when it comes to fixing the Redeem Code “Invalid Code” error in Naraka Bladepoint. However, here are a few workarounds that you will be able to try out in the battle royale:

1) Check if the Redeem Code is for your region

There are moments when a redeem code will be locked to a particular region or server. Hence, before trying multiple times to redeem the code and associated rewards in the game, first check if it is one of the active codes for your region.

If the code is not for your region, you must find the one that works for your server.

2) Check the Naraka server availability

The Naraka Bladepoint servers are likely facing issues with downtime and connectivity. You can see if there are issues with the game by heading to their official Twitter page.

The developers will usually let players know if something is up with the game and if the servers are facing issues, you will have to wait until they have solved it.

3) Check if they are active codes

In most live service titles, the redeem codes expire after a given time. So you must check the codes before trying it.

4) Try redeeming it a couple of times

The bug might just be temporary, and many in the community have stated that after trying to redeem them a couple of times, they could do it successfully. Hence, you might find success after a couple of attempts.

5) Finish the Tutorial

Naraka Bladepoint will not allow you to redeem codes if you have not completed the tutorial phase of the game. Hence, you must first be able to make some progress in the game before redeeming codes in the title.

How to Redeem Codes in Naraka Bladepoint

After completing the tutorial, you can claim redeem codes as well as invite codes in Naraka Bladepoint. You must make your way to the code tab and then enter the digits to get the rewards.

However, you cannot redeem the invite code from players who are not on the same system, and you can only send out redeem codes yourself after you reach level 10 in the game.

Additionally, codes, as well as player invites from other regions and servers, will also not work. So while it's a great way to get free loot, the feature is rather limited.

All current active Redeem Codes in Naraka Bladepoint

Here is a list of all the active codes in the battle royale:

chdwcq7fn8

chphnrxry8

ch67mtrcet

chm3dq7hja

ch6ntxcmk8

cherefyjnj

You can obtain codes from other players in the region, social media websites, the game’s official handles, and event celebrations.