Naraka Bladepoint “Tap to Start not working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

With Naraka Bladepoint finally going free-to-play, the battle royale is seeing a surge of new players looking to try it out on various platforms. However, while many players are experiencing fresh new content in the game for free, others in the community are facing severe performance issues, with the most common one being the “Tap to Start not working” error.

This is primarily caused due to connectivity issues between the player and Naraka servers, making it one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the game. There is no permanent solution for the problem, apart from a few temporary workarounds that the community seems to have come up with.

This guide will go over some troubleshooting steps that you can follow to deal with the “Tap to Start not working” error in Naraka Bladepoint.

Fixing the “Tap to Start not working” error in Naraka Bladepoint

As mentioned, the “Tap to Start not working” error in Naraka Bladepoint is usually caused by connectivity issues between the player and the game’s servers. Here are some steps you can take to fix the issue in the game:

1) Check the Naraka Bladepoint servers

Likely, the game’s servers themselves are down for maintenance. To check its status, you need to follow the game’s official Twitter page. The developers usually let players know about all ongoing performance-related or server issues.

Hence, if the Naraka servers are down for maintenance, you will have to wait till they are up to resume the game.

2) Check your internet connectivity

Your ISP might be causing an issue with the game's performance. You might want to restart your router or call your internet provider if the problem is from your end.

Try playing other multiplayer titles to see if you are facing connectivity-related issues in those games as well. If there is a lag or you are disconnected from other games, it is likely that the issue is with your internet connection.

3) Verify file integrity

If you are playing Naraka Bladepoint on PC, one step you can take is to verify the file integrity of the game. If you are playing it through Epic Games Store, launch the app, Right-click on Naraka Balde Point, select Manage Options, and click on Verify.

For those on Steam, Right-click on Naraka, go to Properties > Local Files, and click “Verify File Integrity.”

This will automatically start a process to review all the game files in the installation directory and replace the corrupted ones. This is more than likely to fix many performance issues in the game, along with the “Tap to Start not working” error.

4) Update graphics drivers

Updating your graphics drivers may also fix the error. AMD users can use the Desktop app to automatically update it or do it manually by clicking here.

Those using an Nvidia card can automatically do so using GeForce Experience or manually from here.

5) Update Naraka Bladepoint

Version mismatch can lead to the “Tap to Start not Working” error in Naraka, and the best way to deal with it would be to update the game to the latest version. As Naraka is a live-service title, it often gets patches and hotfixes, and you will need to check for the latest version and update them to negate all performance issues.

6) Submit a support ticket

You can also submit a support ticket to the developers via Discord. If the issue persists, join the official Discord of Naraka Bladepoint, and cite some of the problems that you are facing related to in-game performance. It’s more than likely that the Naraka support team will get in touch with you.