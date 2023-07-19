Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super continue to rank among the best graphics cards for budget 1080p gaming. Although they are a few years old, these GPUs pack enough horsepower to run most modern AAA titles at the highest settings with little to no compromises. Naraka Bladepoint, the action battle royale that recently went free to play, is no exception, and you can play this game at almost the highest settings at 1080p on the 2060 and the 2060 Super.
However, you'll need to tweak the graphics settings to ensure a stable framerate. The best graphics settings combinations for these Turing-based 60-class cards are listed below.
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2060
The RTX 2060 isn't the most powerful graphics card on the market, so we recommend a mix of High and Medium settings for this GPU. However, the card is powerful enough that you won't have to rely on any form of upscaling to hit playable framerates.
The best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for the 2060 are as follows:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: High
- Tessellation: Highest
- Effects: Highest
- Textures: Highest
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Post-processing: High
- Light: High
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2060 Super
The RTX 2060 Super is considerably faster than its older non-Super variant. The GPU can handle the game at higher settings without relying on DLSS at FHD. The card bundles 8 GB of VRAM, which helps us easily run the title by tweaking some of the parameters to the Highest and High settings.
The best settings for the card are listed below:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: Highest
- Tessellation: High
- Effects: High
- Textures: High
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: Highest
- Volumetric clouds: Highest
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Post-processing: High
- Light: High
With these settings applied, you can have a wonderful time in the melee battle royale. The game isn't particularly demanding on PC since it came out two years ago. Thus, those with slightly older cards, like the 2060 and the 2060 Super, need not worry about performance.