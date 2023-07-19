Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super continue to rank among the best graphics cards for budget 1080p gaming. Although they are a few years old, these GPUs pack enough horsepower to run most modern AAA titles at the highest settings with little to no compromises. Naraka Bladepoint, the action battle royale that recently went free to play, is no exception, and you can play this game at almost the highest settings at 1080p on the 2060 and the 2060 Super.

However, you'll need to tweak the graphics settings to ensure a stable framerate. The best graphics settings combinations for these Turing-based 60-class cards are listed below.

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2060

The RTX 2060 isn't the most powerful graphics card on the market, so we recommend a mix of High and Medium settings for this GPU. However, the card is powerful enough that you won't have to rely on any form of upscaling to hit playable framerates.

The best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for the 2060 are as follows:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: High

High Tessellation: Highest

Highest Effects: Highest

Highest Textures: Highest

Highest Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Post-processing: High

High Light: High

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super is considerably faster than its older non-Super variant. The GPU can handle the game at higher settings without relying on DLSS at FHD. The card bundles 8 GB of VRAM, which helps us easily run the title by tweaking some of the parameters to the Highest and High settings.

The best settings for the card are listed below:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + boost

On + boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: Highest

Highest Tessellation: High

High Effects: High

High Textures: High

High Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: Highest

Highest Volumetric clouds: Highest

Highest Ambient occlusion: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Post-processing: High

High Light: High

With these settings applied, you can have a wonderful time in the melee battle royale. The game isn't particularly demanding on PC since it came out two years ago. Thus, those with slightly older cards, like the 2060 and the 2060 Super, need not worry about performance.