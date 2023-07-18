How to improve movement in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint presents an exhilarating battle royale experience where participants engage in intense competition, wielding a wide array of weapons. It offers a diverse selection of weaponry and unique moves. Although primarily a fast-paced action game, it also demands strategic gameplay from its players. While utilizing powerful weapons and special abilities can lead to victory, mastering basic yet effective combat techniques is equally crucial.

In Naraka Bladepoint, players can utilize distinctive and effective combat strategies to gain dominance in battles. The game emphasizes the significance of movement, as altering positions not only makes your actions less predictable, but also adds complexity for your opponents to counter.

By incorporating a variety of unique movements during combat, you can significantly increase the difficulty for rival players attempting to compete against you. This article presents valuable tips to enhance your movement techniques in Naraka Bladepoint.

Tips to improve movement in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint is a combat-focused game where mastery of various techniques is essential. These encompass swift movements, evasive maneuvers, and aggressive approaches when engaging foes. Below are some valuable techniques you should adopt to enhance your combat and movement on the battlefield:

Scale Rush

Slide Hopping

Focus Attack Cancel

Dagger Dodge Chain

Rolling

Useful movement-based techniques in Naraka Bladepoint

1) Scale Rush

Start by walking up a wall while holding the forward key (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

To execute Scale Rush, start by walking up a wall while holding the forward key. Then, click the jump button to propel yourself off the wall and perform a horizontal attack. This standard Scale Rush maneuver won't trigger Blue Focus.

However, if you press and hold the attack button, allowing yourself to enter a Blue Focus state, the same move will be classified as a Blue Focus attack. The primary benefit of the Blue Focus attack lies in its ability to carry you further than the regular Scale Rush move.

2) Slide Hopping

Slide Hopping move in Naraka Bladepoint (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

Slide Hopping involves executing a sequence where you first press the Crouch button and swiftly follow it with a jump. This action enables you to perform a seamless slide and instantly transition into a jump, resulting in a remarkably rapid movement. To master this technique, it's crucial to focus on executing the jump immediately after the slide.

3) Focus Attack Cancel

Focus Attack Cancel move in Naraka Bladepoint (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

The Focus Attack Cancel maneuver necessitates holding down either attack button and subsequently dashing out. This technique is applicable while equipping any weapon when executing a vertical attack followed by a dash.

It proves advantageous for swift reflexes in movement, but it's important to be cautious about the stamina consumption. Execute this move while conserving your stamina throughout the battle.

4) Dagger move

Equip Dagger to execute this move (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

To execute this move successfully, you need to start by equipping the Dagger before running alongside it. The execution process is similar to the Focus Attack Cancel, where you hold the attack button and perform a quick dash.

Equipping the Dagger while executing the move will increase its speed. Additionally, you can also perform it while equipping the Greater Sword and Nunchuk.

5) Rolling

Rolling move (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

Rolling is a straightforward yet powerful move that involves pressing the dash buttons in the direction you're moving. This move can be seamlessly integrated with an attack, allowing you to swiftly reposition yourself in various directions. Performing a rapid roll following an attack enables you to change positions with agility and flexibility.