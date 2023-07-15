How to counter in Naraka Bladepoint?

Naraka Bladepoint is a free-to-play battle royal title developed by 24 Entertainment. It features fast-paced melee fights where heroes gather on Morus Island for epic battles. Joining forces with your friends is the best way to learn about the game's combat mechanics, providing insight into game sense, tactics, and skills. The entry allows you to choose your own path to rank up in the league, offering solo, duo, and trio play modes.

To experience the game to the fullest, combining fast movements such as grappling hook and parkour skills is essential. Since the battle system is more action-based, you must prioritize move combinations, blocks, parries, and counters. This article details the combat system of Naraka Bladepoint.

What are block, parry, and counter in Naraka Bladepoint?

In Naraka Bladepoint, mastering combat skills are pivotal as they enhance your playstyle and fighting experience. Learning to block, parry, and counter is mandatory to master the game's combat system. Since these skills are interrelated, you can only fully counter by parrying the opponent's attack.

Learning to counter significantly improves your chance of surviving enemy attacks. For that, focus on developing a new habit: waiting for enemies to make their moves. Studying how they approach combat is important because it is essential if you want to counter them.

Most opponents use three-click attacks in Naraka Bladepoint. To block it, execute a blue focus attack by pressing the right and left clicks simultaneously before your opponent's third attack. You can effortlessly stop it if you perform accurately.

How to parry and counter in Naraka Bladepoint?

Since all the attacks are aligned, you must know how to throw a parry. Throwing a party is comparatively easy, but you must time it properly. When timed correctly, you autonomously trigger a blue focus attack.

One way to trigger a counter against an opponent's attack is by matching your swing attack. Clicking the left and right mouse buttons simultaneously will also land a counter-attack in Naraka Bladepoint. Developing a new habit of waiting for the enemy's third attack will help you throw your counter.

Execute a parry technique to deflect the opponent's strike and create an opening for your attack. Doing this will leave them vulnerable, likely on the ground. You must capitalize on this opportunity without delay by swiftly launching your counter-attack.

After learning to block, parry, and counter in Baraka Bladepoint, you must understand that it takes time and patience to master them. Getting the hang of the combat system will improve your gameplay dramatically. Therefore, you should train yourself in the training mode and fight with AI enemies to eventually master parry.

Sticking with a light counter-attack after a successful parry provides an advantage over other players since they require time to recover. So, learn about the battle system first if you want to counter perfectly.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.