5 games with the best combat mechanics

Video game combat is a crucial ingredient that can make or break the overall gameplay experience. It’s like the individual sound notes that together form the melody of a song; without a fluid combat system, any game would be incomplete. While some players enjoy taking a strategic approach, analyzing every move of their opponents before going for the kill, others like to plunge themselves head-on into battle by relying on quick and decisive combos.

However, it’s not just about defeating the enemies; it’s more about immersing oneself in the combat system and feeling like it’s an integral part of the gaming world.

So, here are five awesome video games that will make you an active participant in the gaming world through their immersive combat.

God of War: Ragnarok and 4 other games with top-notch combat systems

1) Nioh Series

Genre: Soulslike

Both Nioh and Nioh 2 take on the combat mechanics of the Soulslike genre and build upon it exponentially. The Nioh series has arguably one of the most fluid combat systems, where every weapon drops up-front. In addition, many stances and skills can be unlocked for each class of weapons. In Nioh games, you can switch up to 8 to 10 weapons on the fly.

However, Nioh’s combat system is no joke. All moves and skills require precise timing and a strategic approach, which can be hard to master initially. With patience and persistence, Nioh games can become some of the most rewarding Soulslike games.

2) Bloodborne

Genre: Soulslike

Bloodborne will take you to a dark fantasy land filled with imaginative grotesque monsters and probably make you more terrified than watching horror movies.

Beyond the elements of nightmares and fear, Bloodborne also has one of the most satisfying combat mechanics among all Soulslike titles. The combat is unforgivingly brutal and highly rewarding and forces players to be courageous and bold rather than timid and passive.

Bloodborne certainly sets the gold standards for third-person Soulslike RPG combat. The boss fights, movements, environment, and music are perhaps second to none. While Nioh games offer a more expansive combat system, the boss fights in Bloodborne are more memorable.

3) God of War Ragnarok

Genre: Open-world action-adventure

The combat system in God of War Ragnarok indeed manages to give a one-of-a-kind experience through its satisfying and easy-to-use controls. The epic battle scenes will make you feel like you are part of the movie.

God of War Ragnarok allows players to unleash their inner warrior and participate in epic battles with gods and creatures from Norse mythology. The title distinguishes itself from other action games by focusing on precision and strategy. Even novices can quickly feel powerful since the combat mechanics are straightforward to comprehend, and the learning curve is gradual.

4) Devil May Cry 5

Genre: Hack and slash action-adventure

Devil May Cry 5 is a well-crafted hack-and-slash adventure that perfectly balances flair and finesse in its combat. The title’s combat system is as smooth as butter, and coupled with a mix of sick-looking weapons, combos, and special moves, Devil May Cry 5 will make you feel like a demon slayer in real time.

Its smooth, uninterrupted flow distinguishes the combat system in Devil May Cry 5. It’s similar to an expert butcher opening up the ribs, where each wrist flick is expertly executed, leading to a masterpiece in your hands. The game’s combat mechanics build upon each other seamlessly, resulting in an engaging and satisfying experience.

5) Ghost of Tsushima

Genre: Action-adventure

Set in the land of the rising sun during the Mongol invasion, Ghost of Tsushima features a compelling storyline amidst a breathtakingly beautiful landscape. The title's superior and fluid combat systems make Ghost of Tsushima one of the most comprehensive action-adventure packages.

Ghost of Tsushima arguably has the best sword-fighting mechanics in the action-adventure genre, where gamers experience the art of fighting like a Samurai, following different stances. In addition to its unique combat system, Ghost of Tsushima boasts a richly detailed open world that completely immerses players. Moreover, the game’s breathtaking visuals and the atmospheric soundtrack add to the overall experience, creating a sense of authenticity and realism that draws players into Ghost of Tsushima.

