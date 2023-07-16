Naraka Bladepoint weapon tier list (July 2023)

Weapons in Naraka Bladepoint are an integral aspect of the game. They enable the player character to eliminate targets and complete the objective of being the last person standing. As such, different weapons can be found hidden in chests or around the map of Morus Island, ready to be equipped. The weapons are divided into two classes, melee and ranged weapons.

Melee weapons tend to be more favored by players but ranged weapons have instances where they can be used effectively. This article will categorize all Naraka Bladepoint weapons into a complete tier list.

All Naraka Bladepoint weapons ranked from best to worst

Naraka Bladepoint weapon tier list (Image via Sportskeeda)

Naraka Bladepoint currently has 18 weapons. This article will exclude the brand new Dual Halberds as there is insufficient information to assess its strengths and weaknesses. The remaining 17 weapons will be ranked into five different tiers: These are:

S-tier A-tier B-tier C-tier D-tier

The ranking is based on four main criteria which are:

Damage output

Power compared to other weapons in its class

Viable souljades

Versatility in different situations

S-tier

The weapons in this tier are the best in the game and should be picked up whenever obtained. They offer high damage and can be reliably used under various circumstances. The S-tier weapons in Naraka Bladepoint are:

Dagger

Nunchuks

Polesword

The Dagger is the most versatile weapon in the game. It has a fast attack rate and is an excellent weapon for chasing down enemies. It is also the only weapon that allows players to charge their blue focus attack while crouched. Its relatively good DPS makes it an incredible weapon when mastered.

The Nunchuks are extremely powerful and have some of the best souljades in the game. Its Stage 2 attack, Dragon Flurry, is one of the strongest in the game as it dishes out high damage while granting Golden Focus, making it useful in various circumstances.

Polesword is the best sword weapon in the game. It provides players with a fantastic ability to close gaps with its horizontal attacks and also allows players to cancel focus attacks done by enemies with a grapple. The souljade Blistering Edge is very hard to parry as well.

A-tier

Weapons in the A-tier are powerful ones that can be effectively used. However, they can sometimes be a bit one-dimensional and are outclassed in specific scenarios. The A-tier weapons in Naraka Bladepoint are:

Musket

Staff

Bow

Longsword

Spear

Dual Blades

Two of the strongest ranged weapons in the game include the Musket and the Bow. The Musket offers reliable damage from a distance, while the Bow rewards players with great accuracy due to its exceptional damage when the shots are charged.

The Staff is one of the most reliable weapons to use while traversing the map. It allows players to lunge forward without the fear of being grappled or staggered. The weapon also has very useful souljades, such as Jabbing.

The Longswords are perfect for 1v1 situations due to their single-target attacks, which boast exceptional damage. Phoenix Blast and Hepta-Detach are some of the strongest souljades that make the Longsword a formidable weapon.

The Spear is a great weapon with a decent reach and good damage output in bursts. It also has good displacement capabilities. The souljade, Heartstopper Kick, is oppressive in 1v1 scenarios.

The less powerful version of the Dagger is the Dual Blades. Despite this, it is still a very strong weapon to use. They allow players to move much quicker with their attacks, and the Cavalry Bloom souljade turns this deadly duo of doom into monstrosities.

B-tier

The weapons in the B-tier have great peaks in certain situations. However, other weapons can do their job more reliably without wasting time. The B-tier weapons in Naraka Bladepoint are:

Greatsword

Katana

Pistol

Flamebringer

The Greatsword used to be one of the strongest weapons in the game. It has fallen off in priority ever since but is still a great weapon for beginners. Its downfall comes in its limited moveset and slow attack animations, which players can exploit using better weapons.

The Katana is the weakest sword weapon in the game. It has poor single-target damage when compared to other swords. This makes defensive options very strong against the Katana. It also lacks good souljades that increase its effectiveness.

The Pistol is a ranged weapon that is only effective in mid-to-close range. This is a big pitfall for the sidearm, as melee weapons can do a better job. However, it's a great secondary weapon to fall back on if your primary weapon gets worn out. A quick Pistol draw to finish off your opponents can save your life.

The Flamebringer is a huge flamethrower that deals consistent damage over time. Its burn effects also ignore armor when consistently hitting enemies. The lack of souljades and its strength being in close range make it a very situational weapon.

C-tier

The weapons in this tier are quite underwhelming and do not offer much compared to other weapons. Their effective scenarios are very limited and do not present themselves often. The C-tier weapons in Naraka Bladepoint are:

Swarm

Repeating Crossbow

The Swarm, on paper, looks like a decent weapon, but its primary problem lies in its charge mechanic. This makes the Swarm more of a stealth weapon that needs to be charged before attacking someone. Weapons such as Daggers are far better in this aspect.

The Repeating Crossbow lacks burst damage; melee attacks can block its bullets. The shining point of this weapon comes in its consistent rate of fire, but if enemies can block it, the momentum gets ruined, and the Crossbow becomes next to useless.

D-tier

The weapons in this tier are bad, and it is highly recommended not to use them unless there is no other option. The D-tier weapons in Naraka Bladepoint are:

Cannon

Bloodrippers

The Cannon has an extremely slow fire rate. While it does great area-of-effect damage, the time it takes to fire the shot is enough for the enemies to dodge and unleash powerful attacks. It is simply useless as a ranged weapon in most scenarios.

The Bloodrippers is a cool weapon in theory. However, a focus clash is all it takes to make this weapon irrelevant. Focus clashing makes the Bloodripper user staggered, which opens up an easy kill for your opponents. The strengths of this weapon cannot be justified when a simple move is all it takes to make an entire weapon kit ineffective.

The Naraka Bladepoint weapons list will continue to evolve when more updates and new weapons are introduced. These can alter the strengths of certain weapons. For now, players can enjoy the features of Naraka Bladepoint and have a blast in the melee-based battle royale game.