Naraka Bladepoint x NieR crossover announced: Event date, rewards, and more explored

Naraka Bladepoint is getting a brand new crossover event, and this time, the collaboration is with Square Enix's iconic role-playing game series, NieR. The Naraka Bladepoint x NieR crossover event is scheduled to go live in the coming days. It will feature a plethora of unique cosmetic, event-specific quests, and other surprises for players.

Much like previous crossover events, the upcoming NieR-themed event will come packed with some really cool cosmetics you can unlock for your character. The cosmetics included in the event will be unlocked for free as part of the event quests.

The rewards are themed around the two recently released titles in Yoko Taro's beloved RPG series - NieR Automata and NieR Replicant. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Naraka Bladepoint x NieR Automata crossover event.

What to expect from the Naraka Bladepoint x NieR crossover event?

The upcoming Naraka Bladepoint x NieR crossover event is scheduled to go live on August 9, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The cosmetics you will be able to unlock as part of this event will be rolled out in a timely manner throughout the entire week. The event will also feature a new set of Twitch drops for fans.

For full crossover details:

A broken world and a fractured dream. Starting August 9th dive into the #NARAKABLADEPOINT x NieR collaboration, bringing new cosmetics, features, and events.

Here's everything that you will be added to the game as part of the NieR Automata/ Replicant crossover event:

In-game event rewards (free)

Moonrise legendary skin (NieR Replicant) for Longsword

Emil headgear (NieR Automata)

Justina Gu legendary base and background

Store updates

2B (NieR Automata) legendary outfit for Viper Ning (skin)

9S (NieR Automata) legendary outfit for Wuchen (skin)

A2 (NieR Automata) legendary outfit for Justina Gu (skin)

Kaine (NieR Replicant) legendary outfit for Tessa (skin)

Nier (NieR Replicant) legendary outfit for Yueshan (skin)

Virtuous Treaty (NieR Automata) legendary weapon skin for Greatsword

Cruel Oath (NieR Automata) legendary weapon skin for Katana

Type-4O Spear (NieR Automata) legendary weapon skin for Spear

Kaine's Blade (NieR Replicant) legendary weapon skin for Dual Blades

Type-3 Lance (NieR Automata) legendary weapon skin for Polesword

Twitch drops

NieR Automata profile avatar

Regular treasure box

These are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of themed rewards that will be added as part of the upcoming event. Naraka Bladepoint's official Twitter account has hinted at more rewards and store items that will be added throughout the event's lifecycle.

From new cosmetic skins for your in-game avatar to exclusive weapon skins and Twitch drops, there will be plenty more surprises for you to unlock during the upcoming Nier crossover event.