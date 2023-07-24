How to choose the best class in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint stands as an adrenaline-fueled battle royale experience, characterized by swift-paced martial arts combat and an array of unique heroes. You can immerse yourself in a fantastical realm, drawing inspiration from the mystique of Far Eastern folklore, where a maximum of 60 players clash in a fight for survival until only the ultimate champion remains.

One of the most important aspects of Naraka Bladepoint is choosing the right class for yourself. Each corresponds to a different hero, who has unique skills and abilities that can make or break your performance in the game. There are 11 classes to choose from, each with its own strengths, weaknesses, and playstyle. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of choosing the best class in Naraka Bladepoint.

Naraka Bladepoint guide: Choosing the right class

Step 1: Identify your preferred playstyle and role

Naraka Bladepoint - Heroes (Image via 24 Entertainment)

When choosing the best class in Naraka Bladepoint, the first crucial step is identifying your preferred playstyle and role in a battle royale game. Determine whether you enjoy being aggressive, stealthy, supportive, defensive, or versatile, and whether you prefer playing solo or in a team. Once you have clarity on your preferences, you can narrow down your options to the classes that align with your desired approach.

For those who thrive on aggression and dealing heavy damage, classes such as Tarka Ji, Valda Cui, Yoto Hime, or Zhongliang Zhang offer skills that enhance attack power, speed, and range, enabling domination in close-quarters combat. Stealth enthusiasts may find Matari, Viper Ning, or Kurumi appealing, as they possess skills that provide invisibility, create clones, or mark enemies; these grant an edge in stealth and assassination.

Players who relish supportive roles should explore classes like Justina Gu, Tianhai, or Yuki Onna Mizuha, with skills that create shields, heal allies, or freeze enemies, offering valuable utility and protection for their team. For a defensive playstyle, classes like Temulch or Tianhai with skills boosting defense, damage reduction, or invincibility provide resilience against enemy attacks while dealing damage in return.

Lastly, those seeking versatility can consider classes like Temulch or Zhongliang Zhang. These come with skills allowing transformation into different forms or summoning powerful allies, granting flexibility and adaptability in gameplay.

Step 2: Compare the different character classes and their abilities

Naraka Bladepoint - Heroes (Image via 24 Entertainment)

The next step is to compare the different character classes and their abilities. Each hero comes with a basic and an ultimate skill. Some may excel in specific roles or playstyles, making them more suited to certain strategies than others.

To help you make an informed decision, we have prepared a table summarizing the main features of each class and their skills and abilities:

Character Playstyle Role Basic Skill Ultimate Skill Justina Gu Defensive Support Ice Core: Create an ice wall or teleport to it Arctic Wraith: Become invisible or create a snowstorm Matari Stealthy Assassin Silent Flutter: Dash forward or backward Unseen Wings: Become invisible or mark enemies Tarka Ji Aggressive Fighter Inner Fire: Ignite your weapon or unleash a fire blast Blackout: Drink alcohol to boost your stats or unleash a fire tornado Temulch Versatile Warrior Wolf’s Howl: Boost your movement speed or damage reduction Wolf’s Fury: Transform into a wolf or summon a wolf pack Tianhai Defensive Tank Iron Guard: Block attacks or reflect damage Iron Will: Become invincible or deal massive damage Tsumichikado Kurumi Supportive Healer Binding Prayer: Heal yourself or a teammate Light Parasol: Create a shield or a healing zone Valda Cui Aggressive Fighter Spear Dance: Spin your spear or throw it forward Spear of Virtue: Summon a giant spear or ride it Viper Ning Stealthy Assassin Shadow Strike: Dash forward or backward with poison damage Shadow Clone: Create a clone or swap places with it Yoto Hime Aggressive Fighter Soul Slash: Slash forward or backward with extra damage Soul Incarnation: Summon a giant sword or slash enemies with it Yuki Onna Mizuha Defensive Support Frost Orb: Create an ice orb or detonate it Frost Nova: Freeze nearby enemies or create an ice shield Zhongliang Zhang Versatile Warrior Dragon’s Breath: Shoot fireballs or breathe fire Dragon’s Roar: Summon a dragon head or ride it

Step 3: Try out different characters in training and matches

Gameplay (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Now that you have an understanding of the different classes, it's time to put them to the test. In Naraka Bladepoint, you can try out different characters in the training mode or actual matches to get a feel for their strengths and weaknesses. The training mode allows you to practice with any character, weapon, item, or rune, helping you refine your skills and understanding of their capabilities.

In matches, on the other hand, you'll engage with other players in fast-paced battles. Join solo or trio matches to experiment with different characters and observe how they perform in various scenarios. By doing so, you can discover which class suits your playstyle the best and identify areas for improvement.

Step 4: Choose your ideal class and enjoy the game

Naraka Bladepoint (Image via 24 Entertainment)

After exploring the various classes, it's time to choose the one that resonates with you the most. Consider the playstyle and role you enjoy, the skills and abilities that align with your preferences, and the overall enjoyment you experience when playing as a specific character. Remember that you can always switch characters to try out new strategies or challenge yourself further.

In conclusion, choosing the best class for yourself is essential to mastering the game and excelling in the battle royale arena. With patience and practice, you'll find the hero that best suits you, allowing you to unleash your full potential in the mystical land of Naraka Bladepoint.

Naraka Bladepoint can be played on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, and it facilitates seamless cross-play among these platforms. Moreover, there's an ongoing development to create a version for PlayStation 5, extending the thrilling gameplay to a wider audience.

Regardless of your input preference, whether it's a keyboard and mouse or a console controller, you have the opportunity to delve into the captivating universe and forge your path as a martial arts icon.