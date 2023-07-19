Naraka Bladepoint class tier list (July 2023): Who are the best characters in the game?

Naraka Bladepoint recently went free to play on July 13, 2023, to celebrate the Second Anniversary event. Players who could not enjoy this action-packed game previously can now grab this opportunity and start their Naraka journey. This melee-focused title is built upon Asian elements such as culture and tradition, as one can observe when they join the game. And based on that, the developers have designed the characters, costumes, weapons, and more.

Each Naraka Bladepoint character has its unique abilities and playstyle. Finding the perfect hero becomes challenging because there are many characters to choose from. Understanding the strengths and weaknesses needs a proper run down, and this article breaks down the Naraka Bladepoint class tier list.

All Naraka Bladepoint characters ranked from best to worst

Naraka Bladepoint comprises 15 characters, with Akos Hu, Zipin Yin, and Feria Shen being the latest hero in the game. This tier list will categorize them on the basis of these three factors:

Viability across all maps in Naraka Bladepoint.

Their abilities compared to other characters.

Reliability in various battle situations.

The characters are divided into four different tiers:

S-Tier A-Tier B-Tier C-Tier

Here, S is the highest, whereas C is the lowest tier.

Naraka Bladepoint S-Tier

This S-tier includes the best and most reliable Naraka Bladepoint Heroes in the current meta. These units possess battle prowess unmatched by any other characters in the title. With these, players can achieve the best results and outperform their opponents.

1) Matari

Matari class tier is S-Tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Matari is a versatile fighter with powerful defensive abilities and excellent Mobility in the game. She is one of the best units in this action game because of her battle capability. Selecting her gives players a competitive edge, thanks to her Mobility and Support. She is the best fighter in solo mode and an incredible support in squad mode.

Here is the list of Naraka Bladepoint S-tier Matari Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2

: Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Tether x 2

: Agility x 4 and Tether x 2 Omni : Mind x 4 and Rampage x 2

: Mind x 4 and Rampage x 2 Solar: Flight x 2 and Genius x 4

2) Yoto Hime

Yoto Hime class tier is S-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Yoto Hime is a guest character from another game, Onmyoji Arena, and has been in Naraka Bladepoint for quite a long time. Looking at her stats, she demonstrates Survival and Damage attributes. Another promising hero, when selected, will give players a superior position as she is equipped with unique abilities. She possesses capabilities such as Spirit Slash and Clutch, both effective at inflicting maximum damage.

Here is the list of Naraka Bladepoint S-tier class Yoto Hime Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 3 and Savagery x 3

: Spirit x 3 and Savagery x 3 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Enrage x 2

: Agility x 4 and Enrage x 2 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Flight x 2 and Genius x 4

A-Tier

The A-tier features Heroes who have extraordinary battle abilities and can sometimes rival the above-mentioned tier. They are better than the B-Tier characters and perform slightly worst than S-tier in Naraka Bladepoint's meta. Players can choose this class tier to gain a competitive edge.

3) Valda Cui

Valda Cui class tier is A-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Valda Cui is one of the playable characters from Naraka Bladepoint. Her attributes illustrate Control on the battlefield and her capability of dealing massive damage to enemies. Although this character is less mobile than S-tier Matari in Mobility, she excels in other attributes. She best suits players who want to have better Control in the field.

Here is the list of Naraka Bladepoint A-tier Valda Cui Glyphs:

Origin : Savagery x 6

: Savagery x 6 Lunar : Agility x 3 and Enrage x 3

: Agility x 3 and Enrage x 3 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Genius x 6

4) Viper Ning

Viper Ning class tier is A-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment )

Viper Ning shares similar attributes to Valda Cui in this fighting game. With her excellency in Support and Control, players can utilize her to support their teammates and have crowd control on the field. Due to her damaging power, opponents in the overworld would require a strategic plan to defeat her. Viper Ning has two unique abilities, Yushan Enigma and Twilight Crimson.

Here is a list of Naraka Bladepoint A-tier Viper Ning Glyphs:

Origin : Savagery x 6

: Savagery x 6 Lunar : Agility x 6

: Agility x 6 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Fight x 2 and Genius x 6

5) Tarka Ji

Tarka Ji class tier is A-Tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Picking Tarka Ji in Narka Bladepoint is better for those who want to inflict heavy damage. He is one of the six starter Heroes with a difficulty of 5/5. This character can withstand physical attacks, return counterattacks, and deal damage over time. He best suits an aggressive playstyle because of his Damage and Mobility attributes. Since Tarka Ji is extremely dangerous in close quarters, dealing with him becomes challenging for most players.

Here is a list of Naraka Bladepoint A-tier Tarka Ji Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2

: Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2 Lunar : Agility x 3 and Enrage x 3

: Agility x 3 and Enrage x 3 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Miracle x 3 and Genius x 6

6) Yueshan

Yueshan class tier is A-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Yueshan is undoubtedly the best from the A-tier list in Naraka Bladepoint. But since his skills are mediocre, his performance depends on the gamer's play style. He has impressive Survival, Damage, and Mobility stats in Naraka Bladepoint. Yueshan is also best at Support and Control.

Here is a list of Naraka Bladepoint A-tier Yueshan Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 6

: Spirit x 6 Lunar : Agility x 6

: Agility x 6 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Fight x 2 and Genius x 4

7) Feria Shen

Feria Shen class tier is A-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Feria Shen is more of a DPS-focused unit that can deal increased damage to most enemies in this adventure game. She excels at Damage, Mobility, and Survival attributes, which makes her one of the best characters to choose from. One of her Bronze Mech can deal AOE damage, making her effective against groups of enemies in trios mode. She has two Ultimate moves, Mech Mayhem and Mech Mayhem Restore, suitable for different battle scenarios.

Here is a list of Naraka Bladepoint A-tier Feria Shen Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 5 and Savagery x 1

: Spirit x 5 and Savagery x 1 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Enrage x 2

: Agility x 4 and Enrage x 2 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Fight x 3 and Genius x 3

8) Ziping Yin

Ziping Yin class tier is A-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Ziping Yin is a new support character in this platform game. This A-tier hero excels in healing and provides super armor to the team, making her a strong pick in the game. Players have three Ultimates, Saving Grace, Aegis, and Gauze, which they can use to maximize their battle potential. A robust contender for the trio, choosing her means the team has excellent defense capabilities. She is also a supporting character with solid healing abilities.

Here is a list of Naraka Bladepoint A-tier Ziping Yin Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 5 and Savagery x 1

: Spirit x 5 and Savagery x 1 Lunar : Agility x 5 and Enrage x 1

: Agility x 5 and Enrage x 1 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Fight x 3 and Genius x 3

B-Tier

The B-tier Heroes perform better in certain combat scenarios but lack abilities and skills compared to higher tiers. Although these characters are average fighters in the game, players can level to improve their capabilities.

9) Akos Hu

Akos Hu class tier is B-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment )

Akos Hu is one strong character best suited for an aggressive playstyle in Naraka Bladepoint. This hero demonstrates high Damage and excellent Mobility in the overworld. When employed strategically, he can dominate the battlefield. His Roar ability improves damage output and debuffs enemy damage, while the powerful Ultimate, Feral Frenzy, knocks opponents down.

Here is a list of Naraka Bladepoint B-tier Akos Hu Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 5 and Savagery x 1

: Spirit x 5 and Savagery x 1 Lunar : Agility x 5 and Enrage x 1

: Agility x 5 and Enrage x 1 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Fight x 3 and Genius x 3

10) Temulch

Temulch class is B-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Temulch is a warrior who commands the wind in this shooter video game. This hero shows a great Support and Control attribute, so having him in the squad guarantees battle advantage. The Ranged attacks from opponents sometimes cannot damage him because of his Zephyr skill. Since he is a master at controlling wind, he can use his Ultimates to summon a whirlwind, knocking down enemies within range.

Here is the list of Naraka Bladepoint B-tier Temulch Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 4

: Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 4 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Tether x 2

: Agility x 4 and Tether x 2 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Flight x 3 and Genius x 3

11) Tianhai

Tianhai class tier is B-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Tianhai is one of the best from the B-tier class, with excellent Survival skills and Control and Damage. A veritable force of nature, Tianhai transforms into a titanic Vajra warrior capable of grabbing and smashing opponents using Ultimate. The Divine Bell skill provides a two-second temporary shield that protects him from physical attacks.

Here is the list of Naraka Bladepoint B-tier class Tianhai Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2

: Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Tether x 2

: Agility x 4 and Tether x 2 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Miracle x 2 and Genius x 4

12) Justina Gu

Justina Gu class tier is B-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Justina Gu is a challenging hero to master, but she offers powerful ice-based abilities in Naraka Bladepoint. She can freeze herself and her allies with Ice Core, providing defense and armor restoration with her abilities. Her Ultimate, Artic Wraith, dramatically improves her attacks and allows her to freeze enemies with the Shadow Swipe skill. She is one of the best characters who excel in team defense, frontline engagement, flanking, and more.

Here is the list of Naraka Bladepoint B-tier Justina Gu Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2

: Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Tether x 2

: Agility x 4 and Tether x 2 Omni : Mind x 4 and Rampage x 2

: Mind x 4 and Rampage x 2 Solar: Fight x 2 and Genius x 4

13) Wu Chen

Wuchen class tier is B-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Wuchen is a versatile B-tier hero with exceptional damage potential and defensive capabilities. He can summon five fire blades to launch at enemies with his Spirit Blades skill. Wuchen is one of the best characters in this B-tier list since he excels at Survival, Support, and Mobility attributes. The Ultimate ability, Tai Chi Rift, helps buff teammates while allowing him to use teleporting power.

Here is the list of Naraka Bladepoint B-tier Wuchen Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2

: Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Tether x 2

: Agility x 4 and Tether x 2 Omni : Mind x 6

: Mind x 6 Solar: Miracle x 2 and Genius x 4

C-Tier

C-tier characters are recommended for beginner players who want to understand more about Naraka Bladepoint's meta. They are not reliable as other Heroes but can become a great resource for understanding the combat system.

14) Takeda Nobutada

Takeda Nobutada class tier is C-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Takeda Nobutada is one of the challenging characters that is hard to master due to his extraordinary abilities. Players who know when to wait to strike can use their primary skill, Mythic Grab, to counter enemies by grabbing their weapons. His Ultimate, Demonic Aid can summon the spirit of Furen to attack foes. This hero is best suited for players who like fast and dynamic combat and use counters and airborne strikes to deal damage.

Here is a list of Naraka Bladepoint C-tier Takeda Nobutada Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2

: Spirit x 4 and Savagery x 2 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Tether x 2

: Agility x 4 and Tether x 2 Omni : Mind x 4 and Rampage x 2

: Mind x 4 and Rampage x 2 Solar: Miracle x 2 and Genius x 4

15) Kurumi

Kurumi class tier is C-tier (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Kurumi is a supporting character who specializes in healing in Naraka Bladepoint. Although her abilities excel in both duos and trios, she is not a compelling hero in solo mode. Because the game has many healing options, players may not want to use her just for that power. But those who want to support their team anyways can choose Kurumi.

Here is a list of Naraka Bladepoint C-tier Kurumi Glyphs:

Origin : Spirit x 3 and Savagery x 3

: Spirit x 3 and Savagery x 3 Lunar : Agility x 4 and Tether x 2

: Agility x 4 and Tether x 2 Omni : Mind x 4 and Warmth x 2

: Mind x 4 and Warmth x 2 Solar: Miracle x 3 and Genius x 3

In summary, the Naraka Bladepoint class tier list provides insights into the best characters in the game as of July 2023. These playable Heroes are categorized based on their ability, reliability, viability, and more.

Players can choose one of the above-mentioned heroes to join the game for a battle advantage. But some characters may perform better in combat due to the player's level of skills, game sense, and experience.