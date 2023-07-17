How to trigger cactus in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint offers an action-packed battle royale gameplay experience, providing players with various options to enhance their adventure and enjoyment. In addition to engaging in battles against other players, you can explore various regions to discover rare items that can optimize your combat experience. The game introduces innovative approaches to utilizing the environment as a tactical advantage, such as triggering the cactus to defeat opponents.

Although cactus may not inflict significant damage, its attacks are sufficient to assert dominance and place pressure on the opponent player. Naraka Bladepoint gives you access to various weapons and special abilities to defeat their opponents. However, gaining knowledge about the environment of a particular area will provide them with extra advantages to overcome challenges.

Where to find cactus and how to trigger them in Naraka Bladepoint

Plumed Castle and Mehtaab region (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

Not all regions in Naraka Blade Point are populated with cactus. Instead, the game features specific locations within each region where it can be found.

There are three regions in the game where cactus can be encountered:

Plumed Castle:

Located between the Salvation Podium and Cinnabar Valley areas.

Mehtaab:

Found in the southeastern region known as Manticore Arena.

Cactus in Salvation Podium area (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

These two regions are particularly fruitful for discovering cactus. To help players locate them, an image depicting the cactus is mentioned above. Once you reach the designated location, you will come across it. To aid those who may be confused by its appearance, the image has been provided above.

To trigger the cactus, all you need to do is strike it, but you must be careful. According to Night_Traveller_, a Redditor, hitting the Cactus results in 3x AOE damage. Therefore, quickly change your position after striking it to prevent any damage.

Use these cactus to inflict damage on your opponents (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

When engaging in battles against other players in these regions, it's important to use these cactus to inflict damage on them. Naraka Bladepoint allows you to employ a wide range of combat abilities and necessitates strategic gameplay. Using the cactus to attack enemies exemplifies the game's strategic combat features, making the gameplay more immersive and enjoyable.

Battle royale games typically depend on the optimal choice of weapons, teamwork, and various skills to achieve victory. However, in fast-paced action games like Naraka Bladepoint, you must know about specific areas to effectively utilize them during battles.

Additionally, the game offers a distinctive character customization feature for various classes. You can use and switch between characters at any point in the game. As a result, Naraka Bladepoint stands out as an exceptionally innovative multiplayer action game that has garnered high praise from the community.