Naraka: Bladepoint best controller settings for Xbox

In 2021, Naraka: Bladepoint made its debut, infusing a cutting-edge twist into the battle royale scene. A remarkable feat was achieved as its player count soared to 20 million. On July 13, 2023, exciting news emerged as Netease and 24E revealed Naraka: Bladepoint's transformation into a free-to-play experience, complete with a PlayStation 5 release.

Furthermore, several new additions and injections of fresh content will be coming to the game in the coming months. Hopping onto the battlefield in the immersive world of Naraka? This article's got you covered with the best Xbox controller settings.

Best Naraka: Bladepoint controller settings for Xbox

Naraka: Bladepoint custom controller settings for Xbox (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before playing Naraka: Bladepoint, it's advised to adjust the default controller settings, as they may not be suitable for all players. The recommended controller settings for the Xbox are as follows:

Custom Button Preset: Swordsman

Following that, select Remap to alter the buttons manually.

Movement

Jump : A

: A Dodge : RB

: RB Crouch : Left Stick button

: Left Stick button Move : Left Stick

: Left Stick Camera: Right Stick

Battle

Horizontal Strike : X

: X Vertical Strike : Y

: Y Replace Equipement : Down (D-pad)+X

: Down (D-pad)+X Switch Weapons : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Use Meds : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Use Items : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Grappling Hook : LT

: LT Skills : LB

: LB Ultimate : LB+RB

: LB+RB Lock : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Aim : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Ranged Shoot : RT

: RT Quick Counter: RT

System

Map : View Button

: View Button Mark/Emotes : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Bag : Option Button

: Option Button Pick Up/Repair Weapons: B

Changing the button layout in this order will help you quickly initiate combos and ultimate abilities to get more eliminations. However, if you want to elevate the gameplay experience, ensure that you change up the sensitivities.

Combat and Controller settings in Naraka (Image via Sportskeeda)

View Sensitivity

Horizontal View Sensitivity : 55

: 55 Vertical View Sensitivity : 55

: 55 Horizontal View Sensitivity (ADS) : 55

: 55 Vertical View Sensitivity (ADS) : 55

: 55 Turning Horizontal Boost : 50

: 50 Turning Vertical Boost : 0

: 0 Turning Horizontal Boost (ADS) : 30

: 30 Turning Vertical Boost (ADS) : 0

: 0 Deadzone : 16

: 16 Outer Threshold : 3

: 3 Turning Ramp-up Time: 0.5

Combat

Attack Aim Assist : Attack from stick direction

: Attack from stick direction Autolock Target : Off

: Off Aim Assist: Weak

Controller

Invert X-Axis : Off

: Off Invert Y-Axis : Off

: Off Controller Vibration: Your preference

The final step is to tweak a few game settings. Go to Settings, then subsequently select the Gameplay tab. After that, set it to the recommended settings mentioned below:

Combat

Grappling Hook Aim Assist : On

: On Grappling Aim (Controller) : Auto

: Auto Grappling Hook Shoot (Controller) : Auto Aim\ Auto Aim

: Auto Aim\ Auto Aim Unscoping Grappling Hook : Auto

: Auto Melee Aim Assist (Controller) : Aim Assist+Camera Shift

: Aim Assist+Camera Shift Ranged Weapon Vibration Feedback : Your preference

: Your preference Counter-Composite Buttons : Off

: Off Auto-Switch Weapon after being countered : On

: On Weapon Bag Sorting : Sort by Quality

: Sort by Quality Auto Run : Hold

: Hold Eaves Jumps : Tap

: Tap Tree Climbing : Tap

: Tap Beam Jumps : Tap

: Tap Wall Walking : Tap

: Tap Celling Interaction: Off

This concludes our foray into the best Naraka: Bladepoint controller setup for Xbox. Follow Sportskeeda for more gaming-tech news and guides.