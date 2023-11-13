Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections pre-order guide: Editions, prices, and more explored

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, the latest offering from Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2, is just a few days away from its official release. This title is built more as a "greatest hits" collection of the previous Ninja Storm titles, featuring the largest roster of playable characters and a standalone story featuring Boruto.

While Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is built on the foundation laid by the Ninja Storm 4, it features several new additions and quality-of-life improvements over its predecessors. The controls have been simplified for the new title, making it much more accessible to new players.

However, the game retains gameplay depth with its combo system and ninja tools. With the looming release date, many players might be considering pre-ordering the game. Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, breaking down all the editions, their prices, platforms, and more.

How to pre-order Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections on all platforms

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is releasing as a cross-gen title on November 17, 2023. As such, it will be available on both previous-gen (PS4 and Xbox One) and the current-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) systems. The game is also coming to Windows PC via Steam. Here's how you can pre-order the game on all platforms:

For PlayStation

Go to the PlayStation Store via the dashboard and search for the game. (You can also use the PS App for Android and iOS to place your pre-orders)

Select your preferred edition, and proceed to checkout.

After completing the checkout process, the game will be added to your PlayStation library, ready to pre-load.

On PlayStation, pre-loads usually go live 48 hours before the official release date.

For Xbox Series

Go to the Xbox Store on your console and search for the game.

Select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

After completing the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library.

On Xbox, pre-loads usually go live roughly a week before the official release date.

For Windows PC (Steam)

Launch Steam and search for the game on the PC client's dedicated store page.

After you get to the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam library.

Although Steam allows pre-loading of games, the timings are variable and usually depend on the game's publishers.

The game is also available on Nintendo Switch. Although pre-ordering isn't necessary to enjoy the game at release, it lets you pre-load the title on your console or PC. You can also claim a few pre-order bonuses upon pre-purchasing.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections editions and prices

Similarly to any other modern AAA release, CyberConnect2's Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is offered in multiple editions on all platforms. Starting with the $60 Standard Edition and going all the way to the $95 Ultimate Edition, here's a breakdown of all these versions:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Season Pass

Naruto (The Great Ninja War: End)

Kakashi Hatake (Maskless)

Ultimate Edition ($94.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Season Pass

Deluxe Edition bundle

Costume & Accessory Pack

The pre-order bonus for the game includes the following:

Naruto Uzumaki (TV Anime 20th Anniversary Costume, The Final Battle)

Sasuke Uchiha (TV Anime 20th Anniversary Costume)

Pre-ordering the game gives in-game bonuses, but they're for the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game, including:

Nanashi T-shirt

Merz Costume

Costume: Merz Style

Hair: Merz

Notably, you must have both the games on the same platform to claim these bonuses. All the bonuses offered with the pre-order and the Deluxe and Ultimate Edition bundles are only cosmetic, with no effect on gameplay.