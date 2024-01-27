NAVI vs G2 Esports - CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Prediction, livestream details, and more 

NAVI vs G2 Esports will round out Group C of the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024. The two European titans previously played against each other earlier in the competition, where the Ukrainian organization came out on top. G2 Esports will be looking to strike back and punch a direct ticket to the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while NAVI's goal will be to maintain a flawless run and kick off 2024 in a strong fashion.

Ahead of the NAVI vs G2 Esports match, let us look at the important players and recent trends that will act as determining factors in the game's outcome.

NAVI vs G2 Esports CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

NAVI vs G2 Esports is a matchup that has plenty of history behind it. Both teams have faced each other numerous times in the past, with 2021 being the peak of their rivalry. Over the course of the pandemic and the introduction of CS2, the rivalry has changed quite a bit, thanks to the vast changes made by both organizations.

In recent times, it is clear that NAVI has not been able to live up to the success and hype of G2 Esports. However, 2024 seems to be a positive start for this roster that is missing its franchise player, s1mple. The prodigal AWPer, w0nderful, has done an excellent job replacing a name like s1mple. iM has also finally found his footing, along with b1t slowly returning to his 2021 form.

G2 Esports has had a bit of a dip in its performance after the acquisition of former team member, nexa. While m0NESY and NiKo continue to be impressive, the team has stagnated a little bit and has been unable to really light a spark in the events that it has participated in.

It is undeniable that G2 Esports is still one of the most star-studded rosters in the tier-one scene on paper. The lineup has the capability to win against anyone on a given day. However, inconsistency issues along with nexa not having the greatest start in his return to G2, proves worrisome for the roster.

The matchup between NAVI vs G2 Esports favors the former. NAVI has proven to be more clinical and decisive in its gameplay compared to G2 Esports at the event so far. If NiKo and m0NESY can power through and bring their best game, G2 has a decent shot at getting revenge against NAVI.

Head-to-head

The current lineups of NAVI and G2 Esports have played against each other twice. The former leads the head-to-head with a 2-0 record.

Previous results

NAVI's most recent result was a 2-1 victory over G2 Esports earlier in the tournament

Similarly, G2 Esports managed to secure a win in their latest match against Ninjas in Pyjamas with a 2-0 scoreline.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024

NAVI

Valerij "b1t" Vakhovsjkyj

Vakhovsjkyj Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (IGL)

Virolainen (IGL) Justinas "jL" Lekavicius

Lekavicius Ivan "iM" Mihai

Mihai Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov

Zhdanov Andrij "B1ad3" Ghorodensjkyj (Head Coach)

G2 Esports

Nemanja "huNter-" Kovač

Kovač Nikola "NiKo" Kovač

Kovač Nemanja "nexa" Isaković

Isaković Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov

Osipov Rasmus "HooXi" Nielsen (IGL)

Nielsen (IGL) Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 match featuring NAVI vs G2 Esports are as follows:

PT : January 27, 5:30 am

: January 27, 5:30 am CET : January 27, 2:30 pm

: January 27, 2:30 pm IST: January 27, 7 pm

To watch the match live, you can visit the following websites:

