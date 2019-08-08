NBA 2K20: New trailer reveals dynamic duos, celebrations, visual upgrades and more

The first look at NBA 2K20 reveals some interesting details

The first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K20 officially dropped last week amid much hype and expectations.

NBA 2K20 certainly seems to be a massive upgrade on the previous editions of the game, at least going by the visual aspects.

The trailer placed a lot of emphasis on showing just how much work has gone into upgrading features such as player physiques and appearances, as well as facial expressions and emotions.

We also got a glimpse of the new ninja headband which has often been sported by De'Aaron Fox and Jimmy Butler in the actual NBA.

2K also went to great lengths to allow fans to witness just exactly how their favorite players will appear in their new jerseys. There were a lot of movers in the NBA this off-season, with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all making high-profile switches, and we have finally gotten the chance to look at just how they will appear in their new kits.

The trailer also directed our attention to the dynamic duos set to take the NBA by storm this coming season. Anthony Davis and LeBron James were heavily featured in the trailer, while we also witnessed the pairing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Game physics are another aspect that seems to have improved in NBA 2K20, with features such as dribbling and sprinting seemingly a lot easier.

Post-bucket celebrations were another aspect of the game we got a good look at. Russell Westbrook's trademark Rock The Baby, and D’Angelo Russell's Ice In My Veins celebrations will be a part of the game.

While the trailer did cover a whole host of issues, we did not get a look at several features from previous editions that are expected to be included in this game. These include the MyLeague, The Neighborhood, MyCareer, Create-A-Player, and a lot more.

The WNBA, which will be a part of NBA 2K20, was not covered in the trailer either.

NBA 2K20 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC from September 6 onwards. The demo, on the other hand, can be downloaded from August 21 onwards.

