NBA 2K20: Demo release date, platforms, download details, game modes, features revealed

Anthony Davis will feature on the cover of NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is set to hit stores in September; however, ardent fans can get a look at some features of the game two weeks in advance.

2K confirmed that the NBA 2K20 demo would be released on August 21.

The demo will feature the MyPlayer Builder with which players can customize their creation and test it with various configurations to zone in on their ideal characteristics.

Moreover, they will then be able to carry their MyPlayer into the MyCareer mode once the official game releases two weeks later.

However, what the demo will not feature is the Prelude story mode, which was a part of previous demos. Previous editions allowed users to play through a couple of chapters once to get a feel of the game mode.

The fact that the feature will be absent from the upcoming demo has given rise to speculation regarding whether 2K has scrapped it entirely following how poorly it was received in recent years.

The demo will be available for download on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, it won't be made available to PC users.

Users can download the demo starting 12:01 AM PT on August 21.

NBA 2K20 is set to release on September 6. While many details regarding gameplay and other attributes are yet to be revealed, 2K confirmed that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis would be on the cover of the game.

The game is available for pre-order on Amazon for $60 (~INR 4000).

All you need to know about the NBA 2K20 demo:

Release date: August 21, 2019, at 12:01 AM PT

Features: MyPlayer builder

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

How to download: Free download for users of the aforementioned consoles

