NBA 2K20: Complete list of confirmed player ratings

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will make for a formidable duo in NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is set to hit stores later in September this year. While details regarding the cover athlete and other gameplay attributes were leaked a few weeks ago, there was no real indication as to how the players would stack up against one another in the upcoming release.

2K have now officially put all the speculation to bed by releasing the ratings of the top players in the game.

Along expected lines, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the highest-rated player in the game. However, joining him at the top of the list is Kawhi Leonard, who guided Toronto Raptors to their first-ever Championship this past season. The duo is rated at 97, just 1 more than Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.

There were no surprises with respect to the ratings of the rookies, with Zion Williamson rated at 81, followed by Ja Morant at 79.

Rather surprisingly, not a single player from the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder have had their ratings revealed as yet.

2K are expected to release the ratings of the remaining players in the days and weeks to come.

The complete list of confirmed player ratings for NBA 2K20 is given below:

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) - 97

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) - 97

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) - 96

James Harden (Houston Rockets) - 96

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) - 96

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - 95

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) - 94

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) - 93

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) - 92

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) - 91

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) - 91

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 90

Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets) - 90

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) - 89

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) - 89

Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons) - 88

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) - 88

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) - 88

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) - 88

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) - 88

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) - 87

Marc Gasol (Toronto Raptors) - 82

Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors) - 81

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) - 81

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) - 79

RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) - 78

Ricky Rubio (Phoenix Suns) - 78

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) - 77

De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks) - 77

Wily Hernangomez (Charlotte Hornets) - 76

Juancho Hernangomez (Denver Nuggets) - 74

NBA 2K20 will be made available to play on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

