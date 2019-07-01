×
NBA 2K20: Los Angeles Lakers star named as cover athlete

Arvind S
ANALYST
News
6   //    01 Jul 2019, 22:56 IST

Anthony Davis will feature on the cover of NBA 2K20
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will feature on the cover of NBA 2K20. There was plenty of speculation in recent weeks as to who would be named the cover star of the upcoming release. However, last night, a leak put an end to all the rumours, confirming that Davis will indeed be on the cover of the game.

It's been an exciting few months for Davis, who recently secured a dream move to the Lakers, where he will feature alongside LeBron James and possibly even Kawhi Leonard if things go according to plan.

He was also recently part of a Men in Black commercial and will play a prominent role in the upcoming Space Jam 2 movie.

Being named the cover athlete is just reward for the hard work Davis has put in over the years. The power forward has developed into one of the league's best players and he averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the New Orleans Pelicans this past season, despite missing a chunk of the campaign.

This will be the first time the 26-year-old features exclusively on the cover of a 2K release. He was previously the face of NBA 2K16, however, he had to share the honour with All-Star guards Steph Curry and James Harden.

Davis will also be joined by former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, who will feature on the cover of the Legends Edition.

NBA 2K20 is expected to hit stores in the first week of September.

Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis NBA 2k19: News, Ratings & Updates
