NBA 2K20 Player Ratings: Predicting the ratings of the top 5 rookies in the game

How high will these two be rated in NBA 2K20?

Following the conclusion of the 2019 NBA Draft, teams will now dive into the offseason with a clear idea of where things stand heading into the 2019/20 campaign.

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett were the top three picks in the draft, and they are expected to be the cornerstone of their respective franchises moving forward.

All three of them are top talents on the court, but how will their abilities translate into the virtual basketball world?

NBA 2K20 is set for a September release and there is plenty of speculation regarding the ratings of the various players in the game.

Some of the top rookies in past editions of 2K include LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons, and here, we try to predict the ratings of the top 5 rookies in NBA 2K20:

#5 De'Andre Hunter - 74

De'Andre Hunter will surely be among the most exciting players to utilise in the game. He has the ability to score heavily from mid-range and deep, and could develop into one of the most versatile offensive players in the league.

Having been drafted 4th overall, his rating should be in the mid-70s in 2K20.

#4 Darius Garland - 75

2019 NBA Draft

Darius Garland, selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 5th overall pick, was arguably the best shooter available in the draft.

A specialist from beyond the arc, Garland has the ability to light it up from deep, so we can expect his 3-point shooting to be rated in the mid-80s which is extremely high for a rookie.

He offensive capabilities should earn him the Mid-Range Deadeye and Corner Specialist badges, although he could be given others as well.

All in all, Garland should be a brilliant player to use in 2K20 considering his ability to knock down 3s and drive to the basket for some flashy lay-ups, however, I do not expect him to be rated higher than 75 to start with.

His ceiling is pretty high though, so those ratings could skyrocket over the course of the season.

