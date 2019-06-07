×
NBA 2K20: Leak provides details about release date, cover athlete

Arvind S
ANALYST
News
12   //    07 Jun 2019, 16:22 IST

Dwyane Wade is expected to feature on the cover of NBA 2K20
Dwyane Wade is expected to feature on the cover of NBA 2K20

NBA 2K19 provided gamers with an altogether underwhelming experience, forcing the developers into making significant changes in the upcoming release.

No official word has been given regarding the exact release date of NBA 2K20, however, a recent leak suggests that it's set to hit stores on September 6.

Previous editions of the game were also released in September on a Tuesday which adds credence to this rumour.

BR Gaming were the first to report the leak, posting an image of what appears to be a cardboard cutout of the franchise. According to the cut-out, the game is set for a September 6 release.

Moreover, the cutout also provided information on who the cover star for the Legends edition will be. It features an image of Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade who announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

NBA 2K19 featured Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antentokounmpo on the cover, but having Wade on the next edition is a fitting tribute to the career of an absolute legend of the game.

2K Games haven't provided too many details on other changes that are expected in the upcoming release. However, they are one of the exhibitors on E3 2019 which commences later this week, so additional information will be made available then.

Meanwhile, EA, who develop their very own NBA game, NBA Live, are also expected to provide details on their latest venture at E3 2019.

NBA 2K20 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

