NBA 2K20: 5 players who could be on the cover

Dwyane Wade is expected to be on the cover of the Legends Edition of 2K20

The NBA season is almost coming to a close and the focus of the fans is expected to turn to the virtual world, with NBA 2K20 set to release later this year.

In the lead-up to its release, speculation has been rife regarding who will be on the cover of the game.

A recent leak indicated that Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade would feature on the cover of the Legends Edition, however, there was no mention of the Standard Edition.

Many names, including those of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Steph Curry have been doing the rounds and here, we take a look at five players who legitimately have a shot at making it onto the cover of NBA 2K20:

#1 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's developed into arguably the greatest player in the league, so having him on the cover would make perfect sense.

He is also set to become a free agent this summer and a potential move to the New York Knicks would make the decision to have him as the face of the game even more appealing.

Durant has twice featured on the cover of 2K - back in NBA 2K13 and NBA 2K15 - and there's no reason why he shouldn't be made the cover athlete yet again.

#2 Kawhi Leonard

Would Kawhi Leonard be a great cover athlete? Unlikely. He's not the most entertaining character off the court, he hardly ever breaks into a smile and he keeps his cards close to the chest.

However, on the court, he turns into a different beast altogther, dominating both ends of the floor with ease.

Leonard moved to Toronto at the start of the 2018/19 NBA season, immediately making them Championship contenders. He has, in fact, carried them almost singlehandedly to the NBA Finals where they are currently embroiled in a heated battle with the Golden State Warriors.

Leonard is averaging almost 31 points and 10 rebounds per game in the postseason, and if he can lead the Raptors to their first ever title in franchise history, he will certainly be among the top contenders to be put on 2K20's cover.

