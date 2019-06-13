×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2K20: 5 players who could be on the cover

Arvind S
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    13 Jun 2019, 23:02 IST

Dwyane Wade is expected to be on the cover of the Legends Edition of 2K20
Dwyane Wade is expected to be on the cover of the Legends Edition of 2K20

The NBA season is almost coming to a close and the focus of the fans is expected to turn to the virtual world, with NBA 2K20 set to release later this year.

In the lead-up to its release, speculation has been rife regarding who will be on the cover of the game.

A recent leak indicated that Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade would feature on the cover of the Legends Edition, however, there was no mention of the Standard Edition.

Many names, including those of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Steph Curry have been doing the rounds and here, we take a look at five players who legitimately have a shot at making it onto the cover of NBA 2K20:

#1 Kevin Durant

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five
2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

Kevin Durant's developed into arguably the greatest player in the league, so having him on the cover would make perfect sense.

He is also set to become a free agent this summer and a potential move to the New York Knicks would make the decision to have him as the face of the game even more appealing.

Durant has twice featured on the cover of 2K - back in NBA 2K13 and NBA 2K15 - and there's no reason why he shouldn't be made the cover athlete yet again.

#2 Kawhi Leonard

2019 NBA Finals - Game Four
2019 NBA Finals - Game Four
Advertisement

Would Kawhi Leonard be a great cover athlete? Unlikely. He's not the most entertaining character off the court, he hardly ever breaks into a smile and he keeps his cards close to the chest.

However, on the court, he turns into a different beast altogther, dominating both ends of the floor with ease.

Leonard moved to Toronto at the start of the 2018/19 NBA season, immediately making them Championship contenders. He has, in fact, carried them almost singlehandedly to the NBA Finals where they are currently embroiled in a heated battle with the Golden State Warriors.

Leonard is averaging almost 31 points and 10 rebounds per game in the postseason, and if he can lead the Raptors to their first ever title in franchise history, he will certainly be among the top contenders to be put on 2K20's cover.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Houston Rockets Toronto Raptors James Harden Kawhi Leonard
Advertisement
NBA 2K20: Release Date Update, Trailer, New Features & Gameplay Details
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K20: Leak provides details about release date, cover athlete
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 6 Superstars who could be the cover star
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 5 Things we need to see
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 6 Superstars from 2K19 who will not be in the next game
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20 Roster: 6 Superstars who could feature for the first time
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 5 Superstars who should be featured on the showcase mode
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 players who could be on the cover
RELATED STORY
Top 20 strongest players in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 5 Superstars who could have lower ratings because of backstage reasons
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us