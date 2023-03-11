NBA 2K23 Lil Durk Crossover Series Program card - How to unlock, best stats, and more

Lil Durk is the latest celebrity entrant to NBA 2K23. The American rapper appears in the game as part of the Crossover Series Program.

The program has become a hit since its inception in the title’s second season. It is a standout success due to its special nature.

The Crossover Series Program introduces celebrities from different walks of life as playable characters. Once they are introduced, players can earn their special cards to make them part of their MyTeam squads. There have been some exciting additions recently in the form of Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow.

Lil Durk became available in NBA 2K23 on March 9, 2023, with his introduction to MyTeam. The musician's arrival also marks the commencement of a challenge that allows players to earn his card. Thankfully, the tasks of the challenge are quite simple and shouldn’t be too difficult for players.

Lil Durk’s entry as part of the Crossover Series Program in NBA 2K23 provides a great option for players

Players will obviously have to unlock Lil Durk’s card in MyTeam before it can be fitted into their teams in NBA 2K23.

How to unlock the Lil Durk card

The latest Crossover Series Program challenge is quite easy to complete, and it shouldn’t take players long to finish.

Here are the tasks in the challenge:

Play a Triple Threat game to 21 points against Lil Durk and his team at minimum semi-pro difficulty.

Win the game.

Once these tasks are done, Lil Durk’s special card will be added to the player’s MyTeam squad in NBA 2K23. This challenge can be undertaken for free, and players have until April 6, 2023, to complete it.

Card attributes

Lil Durk’s 89-rated card can be played at the SG or PG position based on a player’s preference. It has a variety of strengths that will enable it to dominate on the court.

The 91 Close Shot, Mid Shot, and 3 PT Shot combination is interesting and potent, given the current state of the game. The card’s all-round shooting could be its biggest strength.

The 92 Speed and 92 Acceleration will also be helpful for NBA 2K23 players to get into better positions before opening up for a throw. The 92 Stamina also means that the card can be used for longer durations.

It remains to be seen how popular the new Crossover Series Program card will be in the coming days.

